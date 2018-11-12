Moura mine tragedies:Third explosion was a shock to everyone

FAMILY AFFAIR: Back: Natalie Gassman, Tahlia Nelson, Tyler Gassman, Michael and Vicki Caddell. Front: Henry Caddell, Lenora Wragge and Taylen and Jackson Caddell attended the opening to honour two family members they lost in the explosions.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Back: Natalie Gassman, Tahlia Nelson, Tyler Gassman, Michael and Vicki Caddell. Front: Henry Caddell, Lenora Wragge and Taylen and Jackson Caddell attended the opening to honour two family members they lost in the explosions. Vanessa Jarrett

MICHAEL Caddell was one of the lucky Moura mine workers.

He was working at the mine when the 1994 explosion hit and he happened to be off-shift.

But 11 of his workmates weren't so lucky.

Mr Caddell lost many of his friends, including two brothers in law - Terry Vivian and Mark Nelson.

Reflecting on how it was back then, he echoed a similar sentiment to everyone who was there that day.

"It's something you'll never forget,” he said.

"It was very tough.”

A mine worker for most of his life, it was a job he enjoyed every day.

"It wasn't a dangerous job, it was a great job,” Mr Caddell said.

"I loved working underground.”

Historic: Mining - Moura Mine Disaster August 1994. Caption Reads: Smoke and dust billowing from the Moura No2 mine entrance after a second underground explosion signalled the end of any attempt to reach 11 miners who were trapped by an explosion on the night of August 7, 1994, and the end of the mine which was sealed. Photo dated 9 August 1994. Photo: The Morning Bulletin Archives ROK121214archivemoura1

Mr Caddell was in Moura when the first two explosions hit and remembered how shocking they were.

And when the last one in 1994 hit, it was still a surprise.

"You just didn't think it would happen again after the first two,” he said.

Looking on the new facility to honour his lost friends and family, he said the committee had done a "really, really good job”.

He said it was a fantastic thing for the town.

When asked what the men who were killed would think of it, he said they would think it was fantastic too.

"But they aren't to see it,” he said.