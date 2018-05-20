Menu
PUBLIC ART: A new project is under way in Moura with the water tanks being painted thanks to the Queensland Government's $200 million works for Queensland program. Banana Shire Council
Moura water tank the focus of new art project

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
20th May 2018 5:24 PM

RESIDENT'S in Moura may have noticed some movement around the town's water tank recently.

That's because the large tank is undergoing a facelift of sorts.

Brisbane artist Sam Wilkinson, who is also know as Leans, has made his way to the small town to paint the structure as a part of the Works for Queensland program.

Banana Shire Council has collaborated with the Queensland based creative initiative First Coat, who Sam works with, to deliver the major public artworks along the Dawson Highway.

The project aims to strengthen local pride in regional towns and bring energy and colour to the landscapes.

The Banana Shire Council said the artwork would capture the character of the towns people, places and the stories unique to their communities, resulting in a cultural tourism asset for their community and visitors to enjoy.

