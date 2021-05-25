Mourners defend ‘fitting tribute’ to mate

The condition of the road outside Rockhampton Memorial Gardens following mourners' burn outs

The condition of the road outside Rockhampton Memorial Gardens following mourners' burn outs

The community is divided over whether doing burnouts up and down a residential street and down over a busy highway intersection constitutes a fitting way to see off a good mate.

Police were called to the Rockhampton Memorial Gardens around 11am Tuesday following neighbours’ complaints multiple cars were doing burnouts on Hartington Street.

The condition of the road outside Rockhampton Memorial Gardens following mourners' burn outs

The vehicles had dispersed by the time police had arrived.

However, many of the mourners have taken to social media, saying it was what the deceased would have wanted.

“You’re really going to sit there and be mad about the way someone’s grieving family decided to pay tribute?” wrote one commenter.

“It was completely safe and the road was only used by the people who attended the funeral,” wrote another.

The condition of the road outside Rockhampton Memorial Gardens following mourners' burn outs

But a resident said she had walked her children past that spot only minutes earlier and the risk to families was too high.

Others said the tribute should have been planned at a safer and more legal place.

With the Queensland road toll passing 100 just weeks ago, Queensland police are urging people to stop taking risks and drive responsibly.

A trail of skid marks from the cemetry gates, hundreds of metres up to the highway intersection, cross both lanes and come perilously close to the kerb.

The condition of the road outside Rockhampton Memorial Gardens following mourners' burn outs

The Rockhampton Regional Council was approached for comment.