Crime

‘Mouthing off’ on Facebook leads to street fight with sticks

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Apr 2021 12:20 PM
A woman involved in a street fight using sticks started the incident over a Facebook post and the other woman “mouthing off”.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mick Ruddiman said the defendant approached the victim at 4.30pm on November 6 at Woorabinda, confronting her about a Facebook post.

He said both picked up sticks, hitting each other multiple times.

Sergeant Ruddiman said the victim ended up with swollen lips.

He said when police went to speak with the defendant, she did not want to talk, but did tell them the victim had been “mouthing off at her”.

The woman, 24, was a mother of three and was last before the court three years prior.

She was put on a 12-month probation order and a conviction was recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court
