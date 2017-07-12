24°
Business

Move may turn back clock on 100% FIFO

Campbell Gellie
| 12th Jul 2017 4:30 AM Updated: 6:10 AM
After a long battle mining communities could be about to have a win.
After a long battle mining communities could be about to have a win. Luka Kauzlaric

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MINING towns could be about to chalk up their first win after years of battling mining giant BHP's plans to export their resources without employing a single local.

After a six year battle, a Bill that would put an end to 100% fly-in, fly-out workforces and give workers a choice about where they live has been tabled for debate in State Parliament.

The proposed legislation would change how BHP fills its 950 positions at its 100% FIFO Caval Ridge and Daunia mines and set a work practices precedent for all mining and construction companies in Queensland.

Under the changes, mining companies wouldn't be able to discriminate against workers because of where they live and would be punished by a more powerful Co-ordinator-General if they were caught not hiring or firing someone because of where they lived.

>>No end in sight for Oaky Creek strike

>>Miner 'forced to live in workers camp' minutes from family

The move comes two years after the State Government launched an inquiry into FIFO practices. Inquiry committee chair and Member for Mirani Jim Pearce welcomed its appearance on the parliamentary agenda on August 8.

Mr Pearce believes the Strong and Sustainable Resources Community Bill will be adopted and he is under the impression it has bi-partisan support in Parliament.

If adopted, it would be a complete backflip by the State Government on 100% FIFO workforces, something the mining town of Moranbah lived through.

In 2010, Moranbah gathered as one against BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's application to turn its Caval Ridge Mine from 70% FIFO to 100% FIFO.

It resulted in the largest community meeting held in the mining town, attended by more than 400 people. A petition organised by The Daily Mercury had 4371 signatures.

After a long battle mining communities could be about to have a win.
After a long battle mining communities could be about to have a win. Daily Mercury

But those cries fell on deaf ears as the Co-ordinator-General's approval required BMA to have 80% of its workforce "across all operations" residing in the region, opening the door for 100% FIFO at Caval Ridge and later, down the track, at Daunia Mine.

The decision was seen as a "slap in the face" by some in the community, the Daily Mercury reported on its front page on September 3, 2011.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker was a councillor then. Last Friday she said communities wouldn't have a chance to grow unless the decision was reversed and workers were given a choice.

"The whole purpose of this eight to 10 year advocacy is to allow individuals to make their own living decisions," she said.

Without this legislation the 100% FIFO practices were unfair and meant people didn't have a choice to stay in mining towns if they wanted to, Cr Baker said.

A BHP spokesperson said the company understood there was a view that 100% FIFO models should not be entertained in the future and was happy to support that view.

"But the retrospective obligations proposed in the Bill are inconsistent and incompatible with the investment we made when designing our two youngest mines," the spokesperson said. "Those operations were designed at a time when the necessary labour was not available locally, and we worked with the State Government to agree on an alternate way to create growth in the state. This path required substantial additional investment while creating strong royalty streams for Queensland."

BMA employs over 10,500 people in central Queensland, with 92% of them working at residential mines and living locally.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  bhp fifo mackay news mininglink mining news moranbah news qldpol what is happening with the fifo inquiry

Global rock stars bid to buy island off Cap Coast

Global rock stars bid to buy island off Cap Coast

CQ 'party island' attracts interest from people from as far as Texas, Holland, London and Belgium

'Sick in the guts': Collapsed CQ miners to receive half of payout

DISGUSTED: Mine worker Phillip Wells.

Cook Colliery workers to receive 52 cents in the dollar.

CQ boys to provide firepower and grunt for Origin epic

Cameron Munster will make his debut in tonight's Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium.

'Remarkable achievement' to have three local reps in Origin side

Average ratepayer to fork out $1/week more in record budget spend

Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.

Record capital works spend includes flood levee funds

Local Partners

Major upgrades planned for Rockhampton region's parks

2017/18 budget focused on creating 'memorable, great places and experiences' for the region.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

No end in sight for Oaky Creek strike

Union members are protesting today at Tieri about the proposed enterprise bargaining agreement at Oaky Creek Mine.

Unions still striking a month after workers locked out of mine

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

THE judges of Shark Tank should be kicking themselves after letting the deal fall through with this ice cream company.

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

VENDOR WANTS THIS SOLD

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Looking for a true three bedder gable with all its original character, then this charmer is just ripe for the picking. Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location...

Refreshed and Transformed

26 Geaney Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This neat and tidy lowset rendered home in Norman Gardens must be SOLD to finalise an Estate. Property features: * Three bedrooms / 2 with built ins * Air...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $259,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

Character style cottage in CBD Location!

9 Arthur Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 1 $279,000

This wonderful city cottage has been well maintained and offers plenty of features for comfortable living at a fraction of the price! Situated in Central Yeppoon...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! - Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Great Location – Great Price!

117 Pacific Heights Road, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Offering spacious and comfortable living in a highly sought after location this modern open plan design with multiple living spaces is a wonderful place for your...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $335,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!