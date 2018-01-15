Move over Jamie Oliver: Rocky teen's plan to run restaurant

HOSPITALITY HOPEFUL: Thomas Perma is completing his Diploma of Hostility and hopes to manage a restaurant in the next five years.

HOSPITALITY HOPEFUL: Thomas Perma is completing his Diploma of Hostility and hopes to manage a restaurant in the next five years. Contributed

SERVING himself up a bright future in the hospitality industry, Thomas Perna plans to run his own restaurant in the next five years.

He could be Rockhampton'd next Jamie Oliver after the 18-year-old Diploma of Hospitality Management student pursed hospitality through CQUniversity which ensured a long career well and truly on the boil.

"I was always interested in the hospitality industry and when the teachers at my old school, Emmaus College, told me about the courses available and the quality of the teachers, I went for it,” he said.

After completing a Certificate II in Hospitality as part of CQUniversity's VET-in-Schools (VETiS) program, Thomas quickly found himself hungry for more in high school.

"I learned every aspect of hospitality at Willby's (Training Restaurant) - I worked behind the bar, made coffees, how to set up for breakfast, lunch and dinner and buffets and wait service,” he said.

"I even have been allowed to step-up into a leadership role and help manage some of the events in the restaurant.”

After completing the Certificate II Thomas enrolled in the Certificate III and started to see the various potentials hospitality has to offer.

Since then he's secured part-time work with Dunlop Catering and a coffee van. Recently he helped lead the hospitality team at the CQUniversity Christmas Ball, attended by more than 600 guests.

He plans to be managing a hotel or restaurant in the next five years.

Thomas encouraged everyone to attend the upcoming TAFE Careers Expo.

"Go ahead and do some training - it's very simple and can lead you down a thousand different pathways,” Thomas said.

"TAFE training opens up your eyes to the real working world and it makes it a lot easier to find a job.”

EXPO DETAILS

WHEN: January 24, 2018.

WHERE: Canning Street Campus

WHEN: From 2-6pm.