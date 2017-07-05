Move over Mozart, here's Rocky's teen musical genius

CENTRE STAGE: Isaac Graham, pictured rehearsing for the eisteddfod gala, is a finalist in a national composition award.

IF YOU only ever heard Isaac Graham play, you'd be forgiven for thinking he was an accomplished musician with decades of experience.

He is indeed an experienced musician, but with maturity that far outweighs his 15 years.

The young musician has been playing violin and piano since the age of three and has become a regular fixture among the winners at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

"My mother is a piano teacher and she's been doing music for many years, so they introduced me at a very young age - at the age of three really - and I've just grown up among music,” Isaac told The Morning Bulletin.

"I was given natural talent. I've just been expanding on that.”

But Isaac has done more than just expand on his talent, excellent at each new challenge he sets himself.

In 2015 he was awarded an Associate in Music with Distinction in piano, a diploma by the Australian Music Examinations Board.

He is now working towards a Licentiate in Music, an award with a national pass rate of only about 10%, and continues to learn via Skype with a Brisbane-based teacher.

Isaac's violin skills are almost on par and he is studying for his Associate in Music in that instrument.

He was honoured with the Most Outstanding awards for both violin and piano at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod this year.

Passionate about performing and creating music, Isaac is also a gifted composer, with a piece recently selected in the top10 for the national Kawai Composition Award.

As part of his role as a finalist, Isaac will perform his piece at the final exhibition of the Australian Piano Pedagogy Conference this month.

Although the award is open to secondary and tertiary students, he will be one of the youngest to appear on stage.

"It's a very important annual event and I'm very excited to be able to go there,” Isaac said.

"I feel privileged to have been accepted as a finalist.

"It's such a wonderful chance to go to Adelaide and perform in that environment.”

Isaac said the selected piece, Festivity, was the fourth in a suite of compositions he had been working on.

His family has been influential in developing Isaac's passion for music, including his 96-year-old grandfather, who introduced the then-six-year-old to computer programs for compositions.

"I've been learning to use those skills and I think it was around the age of six I must have entered my first (composition) entry in the eisteddfod, and since then I've been getting better and growing in my creativity and also in my knowledge of music,” he said.

Isaac is also giving back to Rockhampton's performing arts community, starting this year to teach a select few students from ages 10 to 19 at levels ranging from preliminary to Associate in Music.

It's hardly surprising Isaac hopes to pursue a career in music, but at this stage he's not sure what form that will take.

"There are so many different options, so many paths I could follow,” he said.