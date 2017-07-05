28°
News

Move over Mozart, here's Rocky's teen musical genius

Michelle Gately
| 5th Jul 2017 4:18 PM
CENTRE STAGE: Isaac Graham, pictured rehearsing for the eisteddfod gala, is a finalist in a national composition award.
CENTRE STAGE: Isaac Graham, pictured rehearsing for the eisteddfod gala, is a finalist in a national composition award. Allan Reinikka ROK300517aeistedd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU only ever heard Isaac Graham play, you'd be forgiven for thinking he was an accomplished musician with decades of experience.

He is indeed an experienced musician, but with maturity that far outweighs his 15 years.

The young musician has been playing violin and piano since the age of three and has become a regular fixture among the winners at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

"My mother is a piano teacher and she's been doing music for many years, so they introduced me at a very young age - at the age of three really - and I've just grown up among music,” Isaac told The Morning Bulletin.

"I was given natural talent. I've just been expanding on that.”

But Isaac has done more than just expand on his talent, excellent at each new challenge he sets himself.

In 2015 he was awarded an Associate in Music with Distinction in piano, a diploma by the Australian Music Examinations Board.

Isaac Graham rehearsing for Eisteddfod Gala performance.
Isaac Graham rehearsing for Eisteddfod Gala performance. Allan Reinikka ROK300517aeistedd

He is now working towards a Licentiate in Music, an award with a national pass rate of only about 10%, and continues to learn via Skype with a Brisbane-based teacher.

Isaac's violin skills are almost on par and he is studying for his Associate in Music in that instrument.

He was honoured with the Most Outstanding awards for both violin and piano at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod this year.

Passionate about performing and creating music, Isaac is also a gifted composer, with a piece recently selected in the top10 for the national Kawai Composition Award.

As part of his role as a finalist, Isaac will perform his piece at the final exhibition of the Australian Piano Pedagogy Conference this month.

Although the award is open to secondary and tertiary students, he will be one of the youngest to appear on stage.

Isaac Graham, section 406 piano solo (excluding sonata) 12 years. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Isaac Graham, section 406 piano solo (excluding sonata) 12 years. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK210415aeistedd

"It's a very important annual event and I'm very excited to be able to go there,” Isaac said.

"I feel privileged to have been accepted as a finalist.

"It's such a wonderful chance to go to Adelaide and perform in that environment.”

Isaac said the selected piece, Festivity, was the fourth in a suite of compositions he had been working on.

His family has been influential in developing Isaac's passion for music, including his 96-year-old grandfather, who introduced the then-six-year-old to computer programs for compositions.

Isaac Graham wins Section 404 Piano Solo (excluding sonata) 10 years Judith White trophy. Walter Reid Cultural Centre. 78th Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Isaac Graham wins Section 404 Piano Solo (excluding sonata) 10 years Judith White trophy. Walter Reid Cultural Centre. 78th Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK060513spiano1

"I've been learning to use those skills and I think it was around the age of six I must have entered my first (composition) entry in the eisteddfod, and since then I've been getting better and growing in my creativity and also in my knowledge of music,” he said.

Isaac is also giving back to Rockhampton's performing arts community, starting this year to teach a select few students from ages 10 to 19 at levels ranging from preliminary to Associate in Music.

It's hardly surprising Isaac hopes to pursue a career in music, but at this stage he's not sure what form that will take.

"There are so many different options, so many paths I could follow,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  classical music mozart musical musician performing arts rockhampton

Accused Rocky decapitator Mohammed Khan in court

Accused Rocky decapitator Mohammed Khan in court

A MAN accused of murdering his housemate and beheading the corpse is expected to have his case heard in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in coming months.

  • News

  • 5th Jul 2017 4:32 PM

Accused Rocky drug dealing cop facing 14 charges

Brent Anthony Culleton

Cop appeared in court for fresh charge today

HUNT'S FIRE: How the Origin flames were ignited

Ben Hunt will make his Maroons debut next Wednesday evening.

From Blackwater to St Brendans - he finally gets to wear Maroon

ROCKY CRIME: They even stole the kitchen sink

Police

Police had a busy week fighting crime in CQ

Local Partners

Safety first for Mercy Day Respite Centre

THANKS to the generosity of Repco North Rockhampton, the bus at Mercy Day Respite Centre will be fitted with new seat belts free of charge.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

School leads with healthy lunch options

SHOOTING GOALS: Abigail, Kasey Williams, Carmalee Pressey and Shakira Brownlie.

Waraburra Students hungry for healthier options.

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Vision of Rocky's bright cultural future features massive 'yellow thing'

Rockhampton wants to know: What is this yellow thing?

New information on social media mystery comes to light.

Star attraction arrives for Rocky's major cultural festival

Economic Development Manager Chris Ireland and Mayor Margaret Strelow with the Spiegel Tent due to be set up this week for River Festival.

It may not look like much now, but wait until next week...

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Outstanding home in desired location!

411 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 5 $550,000

Constructed in grand proportions this enormous home is functional and has a very versatile layout. Families INSPECT NOW! - The perfect combination of space, style...

Value Buying in Gracemere

15 Justin Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This six year old property presents great value if you are looking to enter the property market. Built by local builder Chris Warren Homes this property showcases...

1500 Acres Approx. 604 Hectares of Good Grazing Land

585 Oakey Creek Road, Oakey Creek 4714

Rural 5 1 4 $580,000

Only 15 minutes (approx.) from the outskirts of Mount Morgan and on the way to Dululu this property won't last long at this price so call to book your inspection...

AUCTION!!!!! 22ND JULY!!!! 1.00 PM!!!! ONSITE !! 60 ACRES + HOMESTEAD, SHED &amp; WATER!

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 5 AUCTION

Auction Location: 123 MURPHY ROAD, KABRA, QLD 4702. 60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and...

Brilliant Dual Living Up and Downstairs - Only $235,000

73 Stenlake Avenue, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $235,000

You will love this amazing, affordable, highset family home - just perfect for the growing or extended family, as well as ideal for smart investors. Showcasing ...

PEACE AND SERENITY ON A LARGE LEVEL 7401m2 BLOCK! $215,000

7 Bunya Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble ... $215,000 NEG

Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble finding the right block of land? Well luck is on your side! Look no further. The owners are...

Lifestyle without maintenance

13-17 Rachael Close, Rockhampton 4701

House 4 2 3 $455,000

Exceptionally located in a very sought-after estate, just 10 minutes north of the Central Queensland University. - Ever dreamt of living on 1 acre block, this is...

Unrestricted family living on 1953m2

16 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 6 $417,000

Child friendly, pet friendly, this PARENTS HAVEN is a life saver if you are looking for space, storage and practicality - The elephant in the room is the massive...

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $337,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!