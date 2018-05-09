Move over smokey barbecue, it's time for a new jerky flavour

Kevin Steele of Kev's Jerky with his new flavour of vegemite jerky at Beef Australia.

Kevin Steele of Kev's Jerky with his new flavour of vegemite jerky at Beef Australia. Vanessa Jarrett

WE PUT in our toast, with cheese in a scroll or even just a sandwich.

There is an old wives' tale of putting it in spaghetti. So why not in some jerky?

It's an iconic Australian food and Kevin Steele of Kev's Jerky is launching a new flavour at Beef Australia: Vegemite.

"I had been thinking about it for a long time,” he said.

"There has been a couple of flavours I have been working on for a while but I thought I wanted to at least launch this one.

"It's Australian food spread and I thought it would be fitting for Beef Australia.”

The tasty beefy snack has had a great reception so far.

"We have been getting good feedback out of it,” Kev said.

This year is the second time Kev's Jerky has enjoyed Beef Australia, after holding a stall for the first time in 2015.

As the Marmor man's business grows, so does his reputation.

"It's been good at Beef Australia 2018, very busy, it's been full on for us,” he said.

"Monday was huge.”

It is an event Kevin looks forward.

"It's very good, brings a lot of people from all over the country and the world to Rocky,” Kev said.