Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Steele of Kev's Jerky with his new flavour of vegemite jerky at Beef Australia.
Kevin Steele of Kev's Jerky with his new flavour of vegemite jerky at Beef Australia. Vanessa Jarrett
Food & Entertainment

Move over smokey barbecue, it's time for a new jerky flavour

vanessa jarrett
by
9th May 2018 3:11 PM

WE PUT in our toast, with cheese in a scroll or even just a sandwich.

There is an old wives' tale of putting it in spaghetti. So why not in some jerky?

It's an iconic Australian food and Kevin Steele of Kev's Jerky is launching a new flavour at Beef Australia: Vegemite.

"I had been thinking about it for a long time,” he said.

"There has been a couple of flavours I have been working on for a while but I thought I wanted to at least launch this one.

"It's Australian food spread and I thought it would be fitting for Beef Australia.”

The tasty beefy snack has had a great reception so far.

"We have been getting good feedback out of it,” Kev said.

This year is the second time Kev's Jerky has enjoyed Beef Australia, after holding a stall for the first time in 2015.

As the Marmor man's business grows, so does his reputation.

"It's been good at Beef Australia 2018, very busy, it's been full on for us,” he said.

"Monday was huge.”

It is an event Kevin looks forward.

"It's very good, brings a lot of people from all over the country and the world to Rocky,” Kev said.

beef australia 2018 jerky kevs jerky tmbbusiness vegemite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Budget will cut CQ farmers' costs, but 'ignores challenges'

    premium_icon Budget will cut CQ farmers' costs, but 'ignores challenges'

    News FARMERS praise infrastructure investment but say more needs to be done for rural battlers.

    Yeppoon motorists urged to 'punish' pricey petrol stations

    Yeppoon motorists urged to 'punish' pricey petrol stations

    News COAST residents among those forking out highest fuel in state

    Dramatic cold snap for CQ as temperatures hit single digits

    Dramatic cold snap for CQ as temperatures hit single digits

    Weather LISTEN: Expert explains this is just a 'taste of things to come'

    Young grazier joins campaign as laws threaten her 'passion'

    premium_icon Young grazier joins campaign as laws threaten her 'passion'

    News Day of green at Beef Australia signals start of two-year campaign

    Local Partners