Move the cattle but leave the camel, the floods are coming

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 30th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
FLOOD PLAINS: Anne and Brian Barnes have started to move cattle to higher ground in anticipation of the Rockhampton floods.
FLOOD PLAINS: Anne and Brian Barnes have started to move cattle to higher ground in anticipation of the Rockhampton floods.

IT'S all a part of life on the hill.

Depot Hill that is and the Barnes' aren't afraid to get their feet wet after 49 years of being "swampers”.

Anne and Brian, who call George St home, have lived through "four or so” floods and are preparing themselves (and their livestock) for the very real possibility of another one, thanks to the downpour Cyclone Debbie brought with her.

The pair own the paddocks and cattle yards at the end of George St, which is one of the first places to go under water when Rockhampton floods.

With horses, cattle and a camel called Smokey Joe occupying the area, the couple keep a close eye on the river levels and have turned flood watch into an art of it's own.

Brain, whose first Rockhampton flood was in 1954, finds Riverslea levels are usually the ones to watch as he says it is a good indicator as to what the Fitzroy will do, which in turn lets him know when to move his cattle.

One of the camels enjoying the 2011 flood water in one of Anne and Brian&#39;s paddocks
One of the camels enjoying the 2011 flood water in one of Anne and Brian's paddocks

However he has found when the water comes from Lion Creek, down around Yeppen it causes the water in Depot Hill to rise more rapidly than usual.

Over the years Brian has worked out keeping his eye on river levels and listening news updates will usually give him enough time to move his livestock to dry land.

"Shifting cattle and horses is the worst part about the floods,” he said.

"You used to be able to run all of your cattle around the hill but not any more, you've got to move them to higher ground and keep them out of everybody's way.

"It's not the same as it was years and years ago but that's life,” Anne added.

Brian and Anne usually move their cattle up to a property in Greenlake, near Rossmoya.

They started organising to move cattle yesterday after returning from a three week holiday in Melbourne and Tasmania.

While most of their livestock is relocated during the floods there is one character who is always guaranteed to stick around, Smokey Joe and a few of his mates, who happen to be goats.

"When you get cut off and you can't get out (due to the flood), that's when Smokey Joe the camel has the time of his life because he wonders around and joins in everybody's parties,” Anne said.

"He loves street parties,” Brian said.

"He's very sociable, he does happen to get into a few peoples gardens though and I'm not sure how they feel about that, but nobody's ever complained.

Brisbane Railway Squad Sergeant Soren Widahl wanders across two goats and a camel while on foot patrol in Depot Hill.
Brisbane Railway Squad Sergeant Soren Widahl wanders across two goats and a camel while on foot patrol in Depot Hill.

While Smokey Joe no doubt provides lasting memories for locals, it's different memories that hold the most significance for Anne and Brian.

It's seeing their children, and now their grandchildren experience masses of water inundate a town for the first time and taking time off school to simply enjoy it.

And it seems that when they visit from down south they bring floods with them.

"When the grand kids were up from Melbourne last flood, they had a wonderful time. They were out on the road on their ski boards and down on the yards jumping off, having a wonderful time,” Anne reminisced.

"And the kids not having to go to school when they were growing up, they thought that was pretty good.”

Luckily some of the unpleasant flood memories have faded with time.

"Snakes are not like they used to be years ago, they used to be bad and when a flood came there were snakes everywhere,” Anne said.

"Hanging out of the trees, on every one of your fence posts,” Brian added.

But they both agreed the good comes with the bad in the floods and it was "all part of life on the hill”.

