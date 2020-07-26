Move to make busy roadway safer for young students

The new supervisor will help keep students safe.

The new supervisor will help keep students safe.

STUDENTS and parents crossing busy Upper Dawson Road in Allenstown during peak hour traffic will be able to do so more safely from Monday.

A new school crossing supervisor will from Monday guide pedestrians outside St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, bolstering road safety for local families.

The crossing supervisor is the latest to join the ranks after the Queensland Government announced a $4.2 million boost for the popular program in later 2019.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the new recruit joined close to 2000 supervisors across the state already helping to keep students safe.

The move also provides employment as the state recovers from the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Mr O’Rourke said the global economy had been hit hard by the pandemic and Queensland was not immune.

“The community’s strong health response to-date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly, and get on with a plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“In the road safety space, that means continuing to roll out almost $1 billion in projects that are not only helping to keep Queenslanders safe on our roads but also providing crucial jobs.”

Mr O’Rourke said the supervisor initiative built on other safety programs like Flashing School Zones, which has resulted in more than 1000 sign installed.

“We work closely with the school community and relevant local council to make sure they’ve got appropriate safety infrastructure, but sometimes you just can’t beat having the added security of a crossing supervisor there,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“They are trained appropriately to do the job and greatly appreciated for it.

“School crossing supervisors are some of the most well-known members of any school community.

“Many families grow up knowing their local school’s crossing supervisor for years and they do such an important job getting our kids to and from school safely.”