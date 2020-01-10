Movement Improvement opens super clinic to meet demand

IN THE space of just six years, Movement Improvement has outgrown its space twice as the patient demand for physios has dramatically grown.

The physiotherapy and exercise business has started off the new year in a new location, at the old motorcycle shop on the corner of William and Campbell streets.

The business first began with clinics at the mines before it opened an office in Rockhampton in 2014.

The first space was a small two-bedroom operation which it eventually grew out of, prompting a move further up Denham St where it had six consulting rooms.

It didn't take long before the business outgrew this office as well.

With the limited space, it wasn't able to meet demand and patients were having to wait weeks for appointments.

"We just couldn't meet demand and we needed to have the ability to supply more," director Simon Poole said.

"At one point, I was booked out for six weeks and other physios for three to four weeks....it's great but it is a problem, you can't get people in when you need to see them.

"If you have someone that has a really sore lower back that was done yesterday and they can't get an appointment for four weeks and even if they do get in, it's the follow up appointment as well.

"It doesn't give an ideal quality of care."

The new space includes 10 physio consulting rooms, a waiting area and gym.

With triple the space of the old location and in an effort to meet the demand, it has meant the business can put on more staff.

Three new physios have been employed, two of which were from Rockhampton and one from Brisbane.

Another physio is expected to return from maternity leave this year, bringing the total number of physios up to 12, along with the four administration staff.

The business also has three exercise science staff who work out of the gym, with plans to put on one more in the near future.

Previously the business' gym space was at Hegvold Stadium so to have a gym at the new clinic is much more suitable.

"Using someone else's space is limiting in terms of how and when we use it and now with our own we can do it however we want and whenever," Mr Poole said.

"It will be really easy from a continuity of care perspective, making sure what a physio practitioner is saying is getting communicated and getting done in the gym, they can ask a question straight away instead of waiting for their next appointment."

Finding the right building to suit the business' needs was quite the journey.

Mr Poole said there were quite a few commercial buildings around town, but one of their main requirements was a large availability of carparks, which proved quite hard to come by.

Movement Improvement began operating out of the new location this week, but there is still some construction work to be completed outside and in the gym.

All in all, Mr Poole was more than pleased with the new clinic.

"It's above and beyond what we had previously," he said.

"And we really like the feel of William St and what it is turning into and the vibe so it ticks that box as well."