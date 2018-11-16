Menu
Not everything on Netflix is forever
What’s leaving Netflix soon

by Beth Valerie Cunningham
16th Nov 2018 6:26 PM

'TIS the month before Christmas and everyone is geared up to watch Love Actually and corny Christmas specials. But there are other movies you should catch.

To make room for the 20th Santa Clause reboot, here are all of the films and TV shows expiring in November.

Billy Elliot (Nov. 16th): Underdogs will always have a special place in our hearts and Billy Elliot breaks down all kinds of barriers. Watch the heartstring-tugging journey of a boy learning to accept his passion and skills, despite society's toxic opinion of men in ballet tights.

Great Interior Design Challenge (Nov. 18th): Some people scroll through real estate properties they will never afford, we lust over the plush room makeovers on this series we swear we can DIY for way cheaper but know will never happen. Get in one last guilty pleasure binge session before it departs your queue

Silver Linings Playbook (Nov. 18th): Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper - need we say more. This incredible duo delves into mental health and how it affects relationships and family with amazing complexity and dark humour.

The Undateables (Nov. 30th): Tissues at the ready, Netflix must really want us to get in touch with our emotions this month. The Untouchables is an incredible British docu-series that helps people with long term conditions and disabilities find love.

