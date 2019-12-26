Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brandon Lees, Event Cinemas manager, predicts the Boxing Day hits.
Brandon Lees, Event Cinemas manager, predicts the Boxing Day hits.
News

MOVIES: Event Cinemas are expecting a big Boxing Day

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE knows Boxing Day is the biggest day of the year for sales and movies, and this year is gearing up to be no exception.

Event Cinemas manager Brandon Lees said two new films were hitting the big screen today.

Jumanji: The Next Level and Cats are our Boxing Day releases,” Mr Lees said.

“Everyone who has reviewed Jumanji: The Next Level has said it was absolutely incredible.

“We had an advanced screening hosted by 4RO and everyone who walked out the door said they were in love with the film.”

Mr Lees said they were expecting a big day today, including a lot of families, because of the number of family films screening.

“Boxing Day is usually the biggest day of the year because people come in with gift cards they got for Christmas,” he said.

“This year we actually ran out of gift cards and had to express post some earlier in the week.”

Even though it’s not a Boxing Day release, Mr Lees said Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was still gaining lots of traction. Looking forward to New Year’s releases, Mr Lees said some other “big hitters” at the box office would be The Gentlemen, Little Women and Spies in Disguise.

“I am looking forward to seeing The Gentlemen directed by Guy Ritchie,” he said.

“It looks to be a return to form to the classic gangster movie in the fashion of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”

boxing day boxing day movies event cinemas
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A very soggy Boxing Day for parts of CQ

        premium_icon A very soggy Boxing Day for parts of CQ

        News Stormy conditions including high winds and isolated thunderstorms can be expected

        Rocky Boxing Day set to be the biggest yet

        premium_icon Rocky Boxing Day set to be the biggest yet

        News The centre broke records selling the most amount of gift cards in the lead up to...

        Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

        premium_icon Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

        News Your comprehensive guide to the hottest music events and live entertainment your...

        Mum ‘lost control’ and attacked friend over secret affair

        premium_icon Mum ‘lost control’ and attacked friend over secret affair

        Crime The victim’s partner smashed the 40yo’s car with a sledge hammer