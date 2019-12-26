MOVIES: Event Cinemas are expecting a big Boxing Day

EVERYONE knows Boxing Day is the biggest day of the year for sales and movies, and this year is gearing up to be no exception.

Event Cinemas manager Brandon Lees said two new films were hitting the big screen today.

“Jumanji: The Next Level and Cats are our Boxing Day releases,” Mr Lees said.

“Everyone who has reviewed Jumanji: The Next Level has said it was absolutely incredible.

“We had an advanced screening hosted by 4RO and everyone who walked out the door said they were in love with the film.”

Mr Lees said they were expecting a big day today, including a lot of families, because of the number of family films screening.

“Boxing Day is usually the biggest day of the year because people come in with gift cards they got for Christmas,” he said.

“This year we actually ran out of gift cards and had to express post some earlier in the week.”

Even though it’s not a Boxing Day release, Mr Lees said Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was still gaining lots of traction. Looking forward to New Year’s releases, Mr Lees said some other “big hitters” at the box office would be The Gentlemen, Little Women and Spies in Disguise.

“I am looking forward to seeing The Gentlemen directed by Guy Ritchie,” he said.

“It looks to be a return to form to the classic gangster movie in the fashion of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”