Moving farewell to Sunshine Coast AFL legend

The funeral of Kingsley St Clair in Maroochydore. He was a Maroochydore Australian Football former president and hall of famer .

The funeral of Kingsley St Clair in Maroochydore. He was a Maroochydore Australian Football former president and hall of famer . John McCutcheon

FOOTBALLERS, family, friends and business associates turned out in force for an emotional farewell for one of life's true gentlemen and one who contributed enormously to the community and sport.

Kingsley St Clair arrived in Maroochydore in 1981 from Kerang, Victoria, quickly establishing his business St Clair Sheetmetal and himself as part of the community.

Throughout his life on the Sunshine Coast he was a strong financial supporter of the Alexandra Headland Surf Life Saving Club, impressing everyone he met with his quiet generosity and his concern for the welfare of others.

Surf club manager Ashley Robinson described his friend as one of life's true gentlemen, describing Mr St Clair as someone for whom he carried enormous respect.

The funeral of Kingsley St Clair in Maroochydore. He was a Maroochydore Australian Football former president and hall of famer. John McCutcheon

Those strong character traits of commitment, generosity and consideration for others were to ironically serve Mr St Clair well in the often rough and tumble world of sports administration.

And naturally as a transplanted Victorian it was Australian Football that was to attract his attention, first with Maroochydore Australian Football Club and then later at Sunshine Coast and Queensland Australian Football League levels.

St Clair Sheetmetal now operates from premises at Forest Glen, run by Kingsley's son David. But when he first shifted north he established the business in Wises Rd and it was to the then Wises Rd headquarters of the Maroochydore Australian Football Club that Mr St Clair was drawn in 1982 to watch his other son Stephen play in the juniors.

The funeral of Kingsley St Clair in Maroochydore. He was a Maroochydore Australian Football former president and hall of famer . John McCutcheon

Mr St Clair's vision for the game in Queensland was to see him quickly shift from the sidelines to become a committee member and under-18 coach in 1983. In 1984 he became the club's vice president, then its president in 1986, a year that was to see Maroochydore win all six grand finals.

Mr St Clair, who was also to serve in senior roles with the Sunshine Coast and Queensland Country Australian Football Leagues, was honoured with Maroochydore AFC life membership and inducted into the club's Hall of Fame and was to ultimately serve the game in a variety of capacities over three decades.

He is survived by his wife Ros and sons David and Stephen.