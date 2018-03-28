Moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

HUMBLED: Col Hamilton was honoured to be the namesake of a new Rockhampton hockey team.

HUMBLED: Col Hamilton was honoured to be the namesake of a new Rockhampton hockey team. Contributed

HUMBLE, soft-spoken and with a heart of gold, Rockhampton hockey legend Col Hamilton has spent a lifetime dedicating his time and effort to his beloved sport.

At 88 years of age, Mr Hamilton, stands less than five feet tall, but all those who know him still regard the sporting patron with undeniable respect and reverence.

"Mr Hamilton attracts respect,” mentee and life-long friend, Grant Goltz, said.

"It's his presence. He's been around that long and done so many wonderful things. I've never heard him say a bad word about anybody.

"People just respect him and look up to him. I've known him all my life and I can't call him Col. He's Mr Hamilton.”

It was when Mr Goltz had the idea of commemorating his former coach, that the Team Hamilton came to fruition.

"The concept of the naming the team after him was my idea,” Mr Goltz said.

TEAM HAMILTON: The team consists of a number of Col Hamilton's former hockey players. Contributed

"Just to honour him and do a bit of a tribute to him for everything he's done for hockey in general.”

The team had decided to focus on helping the community through raised funds as well as Beyond Blue.

Team Hamilton consists of Mr Hamilton's former players, some of who came out of retirement to honour their coach.

In 2012, Mr Hamilton was awarded with an Order of Australia medal at Brisbane's parliament house for his charity and volunteer work.

"It meant everything to me and still does,” Mr Hamilton said.

"I went along to the lodge that night and knew nothing about it and I was called on to come forward and presented me with the medal.

"I was lucky to be presented with a life membership to the Rockhampton Hockey Association, the primary school association, the Park Avenue hockey association, the Rockhampton indoor hockey association and the Rovers hockey club.”

Despite his own heart problems of late, Rockhampton born and bred man has always made time to visit hospitals and nursing homes and support charities like to Red Cross.

Despite dabbling in a number of other sports like swimming, cricket and soccer throughout his teenage years, Mr Hamilton fell in love with hockey after signing up with the Park Avenue hockey club in 1969.

And he's been there ever since.

"I was their president and now I'm their patron,” he said.

"I was the patron of the Rockhampton Hockey Association for some years and patron of the indoor hockey association.

"There's lots I like about the sport. It's a team sport. We taught them back in the 70s: it's a team sport, you support your player and play as a team.”

Mr Hamilton was 21-years-old when he played in the New Zealand v Rockhampton hockey match for the Under 21 Colts.

Although he can't remember whether he won or lost the game, it's still one of his most "special moments” regardless.

"We used to go to Mackay and Gladstone and played a lot of Central Queensland games,” he said.

"I was a coach for about 30 years for a number of teams. One of my memorable moments was when the Souths won the premiership and Mark Knowles was only about 14 or 15 and playing senior.

"He came down and he tried to slide on his legs and put the ball in the box to win the game.

"I coached Jamie Dwyer too. He was the quiet one of the two. They were very good players and good boys and we're fortunate in Rockhampton to have two brilliant boys come through.

"Most of the players for the Australian teams in sport come from country towns and it just shows we have good coaches in these regions that have got that heart.”