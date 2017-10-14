Mower drivers rev up for racing at Yaamba

FUN: Rockhampton's Sean Booy will hit the Yaamba track in the outlaw class.

FUN: Rockhampton's Sean Booy will hit the Yaamba track in the outlaw class. Chris Ison ROK161016cmower13

MOWER RACING: Rain, hail or shine, racing will go on at the Central Queensland Mower Racing Club's Yaamba track tomorrow.

Organisers are expecting as many as 40 competitors and up to 500 spectators when the club hosts the next round of the Queensland championships.

A large local contingent will be in the race for championship points, taking on drivers from centres including Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast.

Rockhampton's Sean Booy and Chris Rawlinson will lead the charge in the outlaw class, while five members of the Kennedy family - Warren, Wendy, Jye, Caleb and John - will be in action.

CQMRC secretary Tarm Booy said mower racing was a unique, family friendly sport that provided plenty of entertainment with the machines getting up to speeds of about 80kmh.

She said there would be racing in the outlaw and big block classes, as well as A, B, C and D grade and dirt karts.

Tarm has been racing for about three years and will compete in the big block class tomorrow.

She was introduced to the sport by her husband and father-in-law who were both founding members of the club.

"They talked me into having a go on my husband's mower and I liked it so much that I decided to take it off him, and made him build his own outlaw after that,” she said.

"Racing is really exciting and it's nice to give the guys a run for their money.

"I'm not out there for sheep stations, I just want to enjoy myself and have some fun.”

Tarm said the meeting would go ahead despite rain being forecast for the weekend.

"It's even more fun when it's wet and muddy,” she said.

Racing starts at 9am at the Yaamba track on the Bruce Hwy, 27km north of Rockhampton. Entry is $5, with children 14 and under admitted free.