Mower repairs consume small business owner this rainy season

Peter Jongedyk's busy with mower repairs following the first rains of the Rockhampton season. Jann Houley

Peter Jongedyk's returned from a short holiday to so many small machine repairs he's booked up until the middle, "probably the end of January, truth be known”.

Although he stocks a bit of everything mechanical, new and old, in his Stanley St workshop, it's "mower repairs that consume my life,” he said.

"We've had months of dry weather would have been the best time to bring them in but as soon as the wet weather hits, everyone wants to mow twice a day.

"Sundays you can mow and watch the grass grow up behind you.”

Mr Jongedyk is a self-taught mechanic who grew up on a dairy farm halfway between Mt Larcom and The Narrows.

"My father was also into crabbing so I grew up fixing boats, tractors, generators... anything and everything.”

He left school at fifteen and went to work in supermarkets.

But he was motivated to start his own business, Rocky Small Motor Service, after working several years for "the opposition.”

That Mr Jongedyk's a stickler for quality is evident in his clean workshop and the attention he details he puts into his work.

"Word of mouth is my advertising,” he said.

He says he's given up on trying to find a decent assistant who's prepared to put in a decent day's work.

"I say to my staff 'If you can't ask me something when I'm on the phone, pick up a broom, sweep the floor.'

"'Dust the shelves, find something to do.'”

With an Indian in the shed and a Harley in the rafters, Mr Jongedyk's love of motorbikes is apparent.

"I used to build and restore them, did the paint and panel work myself onsite,” he said.

"But genuine parts are harder to find now and the cheap stuff's not worth it.”

Mr Jongedyk keeps a couple of old "junker” mowers out the back to salvage parts for the better brands which last.

"I've got customers, pensioners who invested in quality machines twenty years ago still come in to fix them,” he said.

"Nowadays their kids come in and buy off me too.”

When asked about which brands to buy Mr Jongedyk says it's price point driven.

"People say 'Why should I spend $489 when I can get a cheap mower for $189?'

"The answer is because you'll use the cheap one twice and then you'll throw it away.”

As for maintaining your own machines he says "you've got to know what you're doing.”

"There's a lot of people google how to do it and bring it in in pieces.”

He says the main mistakes are fitting a blade loose or upside down and especially pull start repairs.

"Careful how you go or the spring will shoot out.”