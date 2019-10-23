Mowers, dirt karts light up Yaamba track

FLAT OUT: Quillin Ryan sends the dirt flying as he competes in D-grade in Round 8 of Queensland Mower Racing Series at Yaamba. Picture; ALLAN REINIKKA

MOWER RACING: Sean Booy and Chris Rawlinson went head-to-head in an epic battle in the outlaw class in Round 8 of the Queensland Mower Racing Series.

Booy ultimately prevailed after winning seven of the eight heats, and then went on to claim victory in the all-in outlaw/modified/A-grade race.

The Central Queensland duo was among 29 racers who hit the Yaamba track on Sunday.

Fourteen dirt karts were also in action, with Neville Aspinall taking the win in the all-in 125cc and Aspen Andrews claiming victory in the all-in 100cc.

Booy, the reigning All Australian outlaw champion, said the track was in “awesome condition” on Sunday thanks to two days of intense preparation done by Dave “Fatso” Andrews, Wayne Rawlinson and Murry Wright.

He relished the tight contest with Rawlinson.

“In a couple of races we were neck and neck,” Booy said.

“The win I enjoyed the most was when Chris and I swapped the lead position throughout the race and I ended up beating him by an inch over the finish line.”

Booy said the wonderful spirit of co-operation that exists within the mower racing fraternity was on show on Sunday.

“My mower broke a rear hub in race 4 but Chris and Andrew Watson helped me fix it so I didn’t miss any races.

“That’s what I love about mower racing - we are racers on the track but back in the pits we are all friends and help each other.”

Jay Taylor competing in D-grade. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

Booy attributed his success to the “unbelievable mower” his late dad Ken built for him three years ago.

He now has his sights set on defending his all-Australian title, with the national championships to be held on his home track in May next year.

Booy said he loves the sport as much today as he did when he was first introduced to it.

“I’ve been racing for eight years and we all have ‘Fatso’ to blame for getting us into mower racing.

“After we saw the mower he built called Mater we were all hooked.

“I really enjoy the racing, the people you meet and the friends you make and it’s still the same eight years later.”

Booy said it was difficult to capture the action and atmosphere of mower racing in words so he always encouraged people to go and see it for themselves.

“When you tell them you race mowers they think you are cruising around a paddock doing 15km, not going 90km on a propose-built race track.”