MP and daughter involved in crash

Brittany Lauga and her young daughter were involved in a three-car crash in Rockhampton.

A Central Queensland MP has escaped uninjured after being involved in a South Rockhampton traffic crash on Tuesday night.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga shared on Facebook that her car was rear-ended while she was stopped at a red light.

She said her young daughter Odette was sitting in the back and thankfully, both were uninjured.

"I just want to especially shout out to the first responders - the paramedics, firefighters and Queensland Police who were on the scene in a matter of minutes," Ms Lauga posted.

"They were professional, kind, caring and very swift - thank you.

"And what better day to thank them - today is Thank a First Responder Day."

Young Odette was 'a bit shaken up', but was able to go to kindy on Wednesday morning.

Ms Lauga said her daughter was disappointed about "Mummy's beautiful car being broken".

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was a crash at the corner of Albert and Kent streets at Rockhampton City at 6pm on June 8.

"Looks like there was a bit of a road closure there," the spokeswoman said.

One other person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Investigations are continuing.

