MP announces boost for two popular tourist spots

RECREATIONAL and tourism projects have moved a step closer with the ministerial sign-off for $1.5m for the first stage of Pilbeam Walkway from the base to the top of Mount Archer.

Yesterday Capricornia MP Michelle Landry also announced $220,000 was locked in to help repairs on the eroded Putney Beach near Hideaway Resort.

The first stage of the Pilbeam Walkway forms part of a greater Activation Master Plan for the mountain.

Ms Landry said protecting beachfront on GKI was also an important project for the tourism industry on the Capricorn Coast.

"Great Keppel Island has taken a battering in the past two years and much of Putney beachfront has fallen away causing tourism infrastructure to fall into the sea,” Ms Landry said.