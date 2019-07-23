MP apologises to Rosslyn Bay boaties

Rob Adams took this shot of the colourful homes at Rosslyn Bay.

Rob Adams took this shot of the colourful homes at Rosslyn Bay. Rob Adams

BOATIES using Rosslyn Bay boat ramps were given an apology by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga today after a Transport and Main Roads works project closed both floating pontoons.

"I have voiced my disappointment to the department for the way this situation has been handled, which has seen both floating pontoons closed, after earlier advice indicated that one would always be left open,” she said.

"I am a boatie and I understand why boaties are angry, that access to their vessels via the floating pontoons has now been removed.

"We were told this would not be the case and that one pontoon and ramp would remain usable at all times during the current renovations of the facilities.”

Mrs Lauga's apology follows a Morning Bulletin article in which boaties expressed their frustration at the simultaneous closure.

Owner of Reef Action Fishing Charters Craig Zonruiter told how this had affected his business.

READ: Charter boat operator condemns Harbour works

Mrs Lauga (pictured) said she had spoken to the minister and director-general of Transport and Main Roads, as well as the manager of marine infrastructure.

"I voiced the displeasure of local boaties that these two pontoons were closed at the same time.”

The department had said the replacement of the two floating pontoons, part of harbour upgrades which also includes dredging and the construction of disability access toilets, should be finished by late August.

Mrs Lauga said temporary floating pontoons had been requested for the interim.

In response to community concerns, the department confirmed that boaties and tenants were notified of the works project prior to it starting.

But it said a full community consultation was not normally possible for short-term closure repairs, as works were undertaken as soon as the contractor was available.

The Rosslyn Bay Harbour works project was awarded to The Jetty Specialist for $507,000.

"A media statement, a notice to mariners and a tenant notification notice were released before site works started and signs were installed on site in advance of the closure,” a TMR spokesperson said.

TMR said recent inspections had found the floating pontoons had sustained damage which was irreparable and they needed to be fully replaced due to being unsafe for public use.

"The removal of the walkways simultaneously will shorten the works by a month,” the spokesperson said.

TMR said the new floating pontoons would be wider and better lit.

During the works, the department said it would ensure that at least one boat ramp remained open.