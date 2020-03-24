MP champions faster, more detailed COVID-19 updates for CQ

A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19. Photo: contributed

THE flow of information regarding COVID-19 has been a notoriously congested from Queensland Health authorities, leading Keppel MP Brittany Lauga to make calls to her colleagues in parliament and the health authority for a more streamlined approach to information delivery.

As it stands, media organisations across the state rely on daily updates from Queensland Health and Health Minister Steven Miles to confirm when and where new COVID-19 cases have arisen - even so, the details are limited.

Ms Lauga has already bestowed the responsibility upon herself to keep the public informed after Queensland Health stated there were three new cases in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service district yesterday - but did not speficy where.

The news immediately threw the Central Queensland public into disarray as CQHHS spans hundreds of kilometres and encompasses multiple major health service centres.

Ms Lauga said she had been working towards giving CQHHS the ability to release its own detailed announcements on newly confirmed cases in the region.

"Information sharing is crucial, I have already spoken to the Minister's office and said we need to give authority to the CQHHS to be communicating it," she said.

"We need to at least give information about where in Central Queensland they are because it's a very big area.

"We need to give information reassure people if they have come back from overseas, we need to reassure people that they have self-isolated, and we need to reassure they will be contacted if they have come into contact with any of these confirmed cases.

"That is the level of detail that people need, and they were okay with that and they are going to see what they can do to give the CQHHS some more power."

According to Ms Lauga, the sharing of confirmed cases is the responsibility of the Queensland Disaster Management group and is ultimately ticked off by the Chief Health Officer and information is delivered at a state-wide level.

Despite providing the most detailed and accurate case by case information to date, Ms Lauga said she didn't wish to be the sole source of information - instead the local medical authorities should take charge.

"CQHHS needs to be given approval to at least put out a one-pager every day,' she said.

