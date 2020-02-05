MP: ‘Factory closure will have a devastating impact’

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has issued an open letter to Lactalis Australia CEO Rod Walden regarding the company’s announcement today that it will close its Rockhampton Pauls factory, putting 47 people out of work.

“I refer to your very disappointing correspondence regarding the closure of the Lactalis Rockhampton factory effective 28 February 2020,” Ms Lauga wrote.

Lactalis has announced that their Rockhampton Pauls factory will close by February 28, leaving 47 locals out of work.

“I am incredibly saddened and frustrated about this news that Lactalis Australia is closing the Rockhampton factory and sacking 47 workers. This is disgraceful behaviour from your multibillion-dollar company. Lactalis has betrayed their Rockhampton workforce that have shown them nothing but loyalty for over 30 years.

“Lactalis has made this decision with NO consultation with your Rockhampton workforce and it appears you have failed to even explore other alternatives than closing this factory.

“This decision is going to have a devastating impact on these workers and their families. I want to stress the importance of Pauls taking every possible step to support these workers in this incredibly difficult time. Offering positions at other Lactalis factories is not good enough. Some of these families may wish to stay in the Rockhampton community, which they call home and Lactalis must work to ensure that these families are given the opportunity to transition into other employment in their local community.

“I am equally concerned about the Central Queensland dairy farmers that are potentially impacted by this decision too. Will Lactalis continue to source milk from its 20 Central Queensland dairy farms? Can you confirm that the closure of the factory will not have any impacts on the contracts (including price and transport provisions) you have with our local dairy farmers?

“To suggest in your letter that volumes of Pauls milk being distributed and sold through Rockhampton supply networks is ludicrous. Pauls milk is in the fridges of tens of thousands of Central Queensland homes, supermarkets, convenience stores, our hospitals, school tuckshops, sporting clubs and more.

“Like me, many Central Queenslanders have backed Pauls because of your investment in local jobs and our local farmers. The closure is extremely disappointing and my concern is for the 47 workers and their families.

“I am seeking a meeting with you urgently to discuss this decision and I am seeking regular updates with respect of the transition of the 47 local workers into other employment.”