MP Lauga pens a letter to help Lola

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has written to the health minister Steven Miles, urging him to look at the case of Lola Neilsen, who was featured on yesterday’s front page.

While she cannot get out of bed without nurse assistance, Ms Neilsen has been classed as a “maintenance patient” and is being forced to pay $61.80 per night for her hospital stay.

She could be there for up to three months before there is an opening for her to her have her knee replacements put back in.

Dear Minister,

I am writing to you regarding care provided to my constituent Mrs Lola Neilsen.

Unfortunately, Mrs Neilsen had to have her knee replacements removed so she could recover from an infection at the Capricorn Coast Hospital recently. Mrs Neilsen’s ability to care for herself has been significantly diminished and she is unable to do even basic tasks without nurse care. Mrs Neilsen’s problems are compounded by the fact her husband is unable to care for her due to his own illnesses.

It has come to my attention that Capricornia Coast Hospital is intending to charge Mrs Neilsen $61.80 a night to stay in hospital for 12 weeks while she waits for her infection to fully heal and her knees to be replaced.

I understand the hospital can apply a charge, set by the Commonwealth Government, for long stay patients who don’t require acute care, however, in Mrs Neilsen’s circumstances that seems unreasonable.

Minister, I am seeking an urgent review of Mrs Neilsen’s case with a view to have these fees waived. I look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible.

Kind regards ,

Brittany Lauga MP