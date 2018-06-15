MP Millar slams state budget, no new funding for his region

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar is frustrated at how little his delegation has been given in the 2018 State Budget.

"THERE is more to Queensland than the south-east corner.”

It is a saying that has been flogged to death around Central and Western Queensland but despite the petitioning, fights and lobbying - it's still true.

Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, has declared the 2018 State Budget "All Talk, No Action for Rural Queensland”.

He says there was no new health, school, road or agriculture funding announced in the budget handed down on Tuesday.

Mr Millar stated this budget backs Brisbane but does nothing to support those in rural Queensland.

"Make no mistake, this is a budget for Brisbane, not a budget for Queensland" Mr Millar said.

"The Treasurer made big promises of education spending, with $668.4 million announced for capital spend.

"Disappointedly, while $195 million is being spent on schools in Brisbane, with absolutely nothing being spent on schools in the Central Highlands and the Central West.”

Mr Millar said rural Queensland are crying out for better local health services.

He said sadly, there has been no new money for services for the Central Highlands and the Central West.

"That's no new money for dialysis chairs, no new money for beds in our hospitals, no new money for local health services,” Mr Millar said.

"Of the spruiked $53.3 million to upgrade health infrastructure, Blackall Hospital was the only winner, and even then, they only received $1 million of a budgeted $17 million upgrade.”

The MP has been lobbying for cluster fencing, a project where a group of farmers as a cooperative can apply to the Government for financial support in building a fence around a number of properties.

Mr Millar said it has been one of the most successful projects in rural Queensland.

Lambing rates have increased from 20 percent to 90 percent, helping deliver record wool prices of over 2000 cents per kilogram.

"It's helping restore industry confidence to the region and bringing people back to towns like Longreach, Blackall, Isisford and Muttaburra,” he said.

"But the State Government has halved Cluster Fencing funding to $2.5 million a year.

"This is on the back on record coal royalties, a $1.5 billion boost to Treasury coffers from coal royalties and 5 new taxes on hard working Queenslanders.”

Mr Millar slammed the Premier, stating the budget has a "total disdain for the regions that are the powerhouse of the state.”.