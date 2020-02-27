MP on candidate hunt

NQ First leader Jason Costigan touches down in Rockhampton on Wednesday as he continues to drum up support for his fledgling political party.

THE founder of Queensland’s newest political party is yet to lock in any candidates to stand with him at October’s state election and hasn’t ruled out head hunting those who fail at the local polls in March.

NQ First leader Jason Costigan was in Rockhampton on Wednesday drumming up support for his first signature policy, a four-year “Real Royalties for Regions” program which he says would pump $6 billion into regional and rural communities.

The controversial Whitsunday MP has previously indicated he will pull out all stops going after seats from “Calliope to the Cape” at the 2020 state election.

On Wednesday The Morning Bulletin sat down with Mr Costigan to get an update on his party’s progress since it was officially registered in November.

The MP also spoke candidly about the personal impact recent controversies have had on him.

“Everyone knows, at the moment the focus is on local government elections,” Mr Costigan said when asked about candidates or potentials for NQ First.

“But that will come to a conclusion, the dust will settle on that, and then the focus will be on what’s happening with the state election.”

When asked if he would consider unsuccessful local government candidates for his team, Costigan said: “Well quite possibly”.

“But it’s a big commitment for people - you know it’s a big thing for someone to put their hand up for public office,” he said.

“You only have to look at how much muckraking goes on.

“And from that point of view, I’m Exhibit A.

“I’ll be the elephant in the room, hello?

“Haven’t you been reading the papers, have you been living under a rock?”

Mr Costigan indicated he had already spoken with some local government candidates about the possibility of joining his party.

“Perhaps here and there, but no-one comes to mind here in Central Queensland,” he said.

“But you know, it’s a big step up from council to state politics.

“It’s taxing on family and loved ones, taxing on the body.

“I’ve never professed to be Brad Pitt but it does knock you around.”

Mr Costigan said working long hours and managing his fatigue on the road were some of his big challenges.

“I’m on the road on my own and it’s hard going,” he said.

“In the past few days I’ve been in Cairns, Mareeba, Atherton, Innisfail, Ingham, Townsville, Bowen, the Burdekin, Airlie Beach, Proserpine, Mackay, and Rockhampton today and Gladstone tonight.

“Compared to what I did in a previous life, calling the rugby league on television, like that was so easy.

“Yes it (calling) was a gift but it was so easy, came naturally, didn’t have to work hard.

“And you didn’t go through airport security with buzzers going off because there’s knives in your back.”

It seems wherever Mr Costigan goes, the circumstances surrounding his expulsion from the LNP follow him.

“Let’s be honest, the LNP can’t stand me,” he said.

“They would hope that I’d go away and hide in a cave at Mt Etna.

“Well they can stick it up their jatz cracker.

“I’m not going anywhere, okay.

“It has been reported in the media in the last few days, as to what I’m doing off the field so to speak. (See story to left)

“That needs to run its course, I can’t comment on that any further.”

However Mr Costigan did reveal the toll the controversies had taken on him personally.

“I’ve been to hell and back,” he said.

“I’ve taken a lot of bark, a lot of muck, and there’s been a lot of heartache.

“It has impacted on me and my family, and there has been times where I’ve felt - where’s all this going?

“Why is this happening?

“There are a lot of jealous people out there with their own agenda.”

Mr Costigan continued to fire barbs at his former party.

“The LNP could not be told what was in the best interests of Central and North Queensland when I was in the tent,” he said.

“Now I’m not in the tent, they can pay the consequences.

“And we all know that Labor is ‘on the nose’.

“The last thing Queensland needs, and especially CQ and NQ, is an LNP government that can just do whatever they want.

“The best thing they (LNP) can hope for, in my view, is a minority government, with people like me holding them to account and calling the tune.”