MP takes medical leave

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, is fighting for fairer fuel prices for Central Queenslanders

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, is fighting for fairer fuel prices for Central Queenslanders

Capricornia MP Michelle landry has announced she will be taking medical leave due to health concerns.

“I have received medical advice that I am required to have surgery to rectify a hiatus hernia. As a consequence, I am required to take medical leave to rectify it and allow time for a sufficient recovery,” Ms landry said.

“Unfortunately, health conditions have a nasty habit of catching up to you at the worst time.

I’m will be back on deck as soon as I can to fight for local issues that are important to central Queenslanders.

“Rest assured, my hardworking staff will still be helping people in Capricornia, answering their questions and helping them through their concerns as we have always done.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and understanding,” Ms landry concluded.