MP under investigation over sexual assault

A politician is under investigation over alleged sex crimes dating back to 2013, with detectives from the child abuse and sex crime squad on the case.

A member of the NSW parliament is under police investigation over alleged sexual violence-related offences, police have confirmed.

The male MP is being investigated by detectives from the NSW police child abuse and sex crime squad over allegations dating back to 2013.

"As investigations are continuing no further information is available," a police spokesman said.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing to Sky News.

"I'm not aware of any allegations," the MP told Sky News when contacted, going on to call the claims "ridiculous".

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

