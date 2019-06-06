Menu
The LNP has committed to major child-safety reforms if elected.
News

MP vows to name child sex offenders

Matt Collins
by
5th Jun 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 6th Jun 2019 12:46 PM

STATE LNP Leader and Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, has vowed to empower parents to identify child sex offenders if they are living in their neighbourhood.

If the LNP is elected at the next state election, Ms Frecklington said it had committed to major child-safety reforms and would deliver a new public child sex offender register.

"I will do everything I can to stop sexual predators from targeting kids," she said.

The State Opposition Leader said she believed protecting children was more important than protecting the anonymity of pedophiles.

"Queenslanders have the right to this information," Ms Frecklington said.

"I back tougher, responsible laws that will protect children and empower parents."

South Burnett

