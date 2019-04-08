MPs band together to preference against Labor and The Greens

NATIONALS MPs Michelle Landry in Capricornia and Ken O'Dowd in Flynn have banded together and chosen to go against the Prime Minister's calls to put One Nation last in their preferences in the upcoming election.

Voters in both electorates can expect to see LNP how to vote cards with Labor candidates Russell Robertson (Capricornia) and Zac Beers (Flynn) second last with The Green's candidates on the bottom.

Heart of Australia found Dr Rolf Gomes with member for Capricornia Michelle Landry MP. CONTRIBUTED

The MP's believed Labor and The Greens were teaming up against the coal industry.

"I totally disagree with The Greens and everyone knows I'm very outspoken about them," Ms Landry said.

"They are trying to destroy this nation and they want to shut down every industry in this nation, and Labor are in cahoots with them.

"That is why they will be last and second last on my ballot paper."

Ms Landry also cited Mr Robertson's lack of support for the Adani project as another reason for her preference decision.

"We have a third generation coal miner, for goodness sake, running against us who can't say the words "I support Adani. We need to know where he stands."

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Leighton Smith

The candidate in the cross-hairs, Mr Robertson said Ms Landry's rhetoric would not push him to change tack on his preferences.

"Labor will put One Nation, Senator Fraser Anning and other right-wing extremists last because we won't ignore their damaging rhetoric and, we don't agree with their push for division.

"The LNP should commit to doing the same," he said.

"However, given One Nation votes with the LNP 90 per cent of the time, it's hardly surprising and just further confirmation if you vote One Nation you will get the LNP."

Ken O'Dowd MP Matt Taylor GLA300119ENER

Mr O'Dowd backed Ms Landry's decision as he announced he would be doing the same in his electorate while making his disdain for the two parties known.

"I would put them both last if I could," he said.

"The Greens will wreck Flynn.

"They are against mining, cotton farming, and coal-fired power stations - I have four in my electorate."

Mr O'Dowd also expressed deep concern for the coal industry under a Labor Government and was adamant they would be influenced by The Greens.

"(The Greens) are my number one enemy strictly followed by Labor so they will be going last and second last," he said.

One Nation's candidate Wade Rothery challenged Mr Robertson to place The Greens last. "The economy destroying Greens will be placed last on all One Nation how to vote cards in this upcoming election, and if Russell Robertson is truly in favour of our mining industry, he'll call on the Labor party to put them last here in Capricornia also."

Neither Ms Landry nor Mr O'Dowd had decided where other candidates would place on their how to vote cards.