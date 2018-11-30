MP's dad to fight for reduced charge

Greame Mickelberg has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

LAWYERS for fatal crash accused Graeme Mickelberg will apply to have his charge reduced.

Mr Mickelberg, the father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg, was driving a red Toyota Prado that was involved in a crash with a silver Mazda at Eumundi on June 24.

Holiday-maker Jamie Bird, 44, died and his son was injured after their Mazda crashed into a gully beside Eumundi Noosa Rd as a result of the impact.

Mr Mickelberg, 65, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He was not in Maroochydore Magistrates Court when the charge was mentioned on Friday.

Solicitor Rose Killip told Magistrate Rod Madsen her office would be making an application to the prosecution.

"What about?" Mr Madsen asked.

"A reduction of the charge?"

"It is Your Honour," Ms Killip replied.

She said she expected the submission would be made in coming weeks but didn't go into further detail.

Mr Madsen continued Mr Mickelberg's bail and said he would not be required to appear when the charge was next mentioned on January 25 next year.