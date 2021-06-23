Menu
NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall and three of his Nationals colleagues are in isolation after they were alerted they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Picture: Tim hunter.
MPs in isolation after virus alert

by Anton Nilsson
23rd Jun 2021 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall and three of his Nationals colleagues are in isolation after they were alerted they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Mr Marshall, Trevor Khan, Steph Cooke and Ben Franklin, all members of the NSW parliament, had dinner together on Monday night.

The following evening, they were alerted by text messages from NSW Health they had been to a casual contact venue and needed to get tested and self-isolate, two sources said.

The alert came after the parliament sat for budget day on Tuesday and amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak that began in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Staffers of the MPs were also forced into isolation and the affected people were awaiting results from their coronavirus tests.

More to come.

Originally published as MPs in isolation after virus alert

