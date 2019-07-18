MPs in public clash over new report

NOT HAPPY: Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford have come to blows over the Queensland Bushfires Review Report.

NOT HAPPY: Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford have come to blows over the Queensland Bushfires Review Report. Contributed

A STATE minister has rejected claims by the Labor Government about vegetation management legislation.

On a radio program earlier this week, Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said a review of the act was not required following recommendations in the Queensland Bushfires Review Report.

Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar said he "couldn't believe his ears” when he heard Mr Crawford.

"My reaction was if you look closely at the recommendation (report Recommendation 9), it does highlight that vegetation management laws have had an impact on the ability for graziers and private property owners to be able to do the things that they normally should do with fire breaks,” Mr Millar said.

"What the Labor Government has decided is that they're not really taking much notice of that.

"They're trying to say it's a miscommunication between landholders and the department.”

Mr Millar believes that claim is "wrong”.

"I think the Vegetation Management Act has had an impact in regard to graziers being able to get the right fire breaks in place straight away and concerns about making sure they're prepared for the fire season,” he said.

"What we're calling for is for the Minister (Crawford) and also the (State) Government to look at that review a little bit closely and see the recommendations from the IGEM (Inspector-General Emergency Management) report, which does state vegetation management has had an impact on certainly, the way that they've (private landholders) been able to conduct their business of being prepared for fire season.”

Mr Millar was also concerned about the fire preparedness of state national parks.

"If you talk to people around Carnarvon Gorge, there were certainly fires in those national parks and the fire breaks hadn't been done, (and) the roads to get into the national parks hadn't been maintained well enough for them to be able to access where the fire was to be able to put it out before it got down to private property,” Mr Millar said.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford rejected Mr Millar's claims and said "nothing had changed” when it came to fire breaks and back burning permits.

"The LNP continue to spread misinformation on what can and can't be done, and have caused a level of confusion that is not only unnecessary but downright dangerous,” Mr Crawford said. "People's lives are at stake. How far will they go to score cheap political points?”

Mr Crawford said the State Government was working on combining expertise from QFES and vegetation management experts.

"In the interim, we urge rural producers and landholders to continue to call 135 VEG to get the facts about vegetation management and to follow the advice of QFES' latest bushfire education campaign,” he said.