Mr Attitude's northern win

THE common thread in the Mackay feature race wins on Saturday of MrAttitude and Bergerac were the outstanding trainings efforts of Rockhampton's Ricky Vale and Toowoomba's Steve Tregea.

Vale did a superb job in preparing MrAttitude (Les Tilley, $12.00) to narrowly hold off $2.20 favourite Niccanova (Michael Murphy) and Barachiel (Elyce Smith, $13.00) with just a half-length separation at the finish by the trio.

Thereby, Mr Attitude's win in the $75,000 Mackay Newmarket (1300m) must rank as a career highlight for Vale, one of Rocky's most diligent trainers.

After all, Mr Attitude arrived at Vale's North Rockhampton's stables as a Class1 horse last October and has ascended the classes through eight subsequent wins from 12 starts for his stable.

More importantly, the fact that Vale has been able to make such progression with MrAttitude while continually racing him each month since last December speaks volumes for the trainer's astuteness.

Mr Attitude's mainly Rockhampton owners have the perfect candidate to chase the upcoming Northern Crown's Bonus Sprint Series in Townsville and Cairns should they decide to head north.

That's because MrAttitude will have the right weight credentials to proceed to the next race in the series, the $100,000 Cleveland Bay Handicap (1300m) on Thursday, July25.

By winning the Mackay Newmarket on the minimum weight of 54kg, MrAttitude should still be relatively lightly weighted in the Cleveland Bay.

If he was to win that race and then the $75K Cairns Newmarket (1400m) on August3, MrAttitude's owners would win a $100,000 bonus.

While trainer-owner Steve Tregea missed the Newmarket by just "one more hop” with runner-up Niccanova, he atoned with Bergerac (Michael Murphy, $6.00) in the $150,000 Mackay Cup (2000m).

Lugging a whopping 60.5kg, Bergerac showed just how classy an animal he is by holding off lightweight Hardern (Nathan Day, $10.00) and Savwell (Brad Pengelly, $6.50) in a tight three-way finish identical to that of the Newmarket.

Bergerac was meant to start in the previous Saturday's Rockhampton Cup but rain prevented that, which meant he hadn't raced since winning the Ipswich Cup (2015m) on June14.

So really what it was was a magnificent training effort Steve Tregea achieved by winning the Mackay Cup under those circumstances.

"It was hard work keeping him fit. He had a rousing gallop on the course proper (Callaghan Park) last Wednesday and he swam every day as well, including last Sunday. We didn't miss him in the work department but he thrived,” Tregea said of Bergerac.

The trainer said that Bergerac and his stablemates Niccanova and Prioritise would likely head home to Toowoomba rather than proceed north.

"Weight would be the problem with Bergerac in the Townsville Cup as he would probably get an extra 2kg and go up to 62.5kg. I think we'll head home and start trying to find another horse for the Northern Crown Series next year,” Tregea said.

Meticulous in his approach to training and in his boutique breeding enterprise known as Windermere Stud outside Toowoomba, Tregea had previously won a Mackay Cup in 2014 with Baqaba.

Bergerac's appearance in the Mackay Cup and his intended start in the Rocky Cup emphasises the positive impact raising those races to $150,000 purses has achieved.

Previously those Cups would not lure the likes of Bergerac, an Ipswich Cup and LR Bernborough Handicap race winner.

This year's running of both the Rocky and Mackay Cups has drawn one of the classiest fields in the history of those races.

Apart from Mr Attitude's win, four other Rocky horses won on Saturday at Mackay.

Peter Fleming's Peretti ($7.00) and Emily's Song ($9.00) gave Thomas Doyle a wining double.

As well Tim Cook's Great Fox (Brad Pengelly, $5.00) and Jared Wehlow's Ozard (Ashley Butler, $2.30) were successful.

Racing heads north next Saturday to Townsville while in Capricornia the country venue is Thangool.