Mr Real Estate reveals insight into Rocky housing market

SOLD: Julie Beatson (pictured with Jason Rayner) gives the thumbs up after selling her home for $440,000 last week. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON home buyers are showing a renewed confidence within the market, says Mr Real Estate's Jason Rayner.

At Rockhampton Show, Mr Rayner said more people than ever before approached his stall, all eager to snap up one of the region's prime real estate finds.

"It's a growing confidence in our region,” he said.

"There are people who were once thinking of buying now deciding to because of what has change within the Rockhampton market and what will change in the future.”

Among the real estate agent's latest unconditional sales was a $508,000 sale of 95 Constance Avenue, Rockyview.

A home at 20 Sleipner St, Mt Archer was also snapped up recently for $450,000 and houses at 4 Warratah Court, Norman Gardens and 23 Booker Street, Park Avenue sold for $440,000 each.

Sale prices have continued to push higher through the quarter, reflecting REIQ's 15.2 per cent March quarter increase of Rockhampton house sales.

Park Avenue in particular was a surprising sale for the property mogul, who said the price was higher than average for the suburb.

"That's an extra high sale for Park Avenue,” Mr Rayner said.

"All sales are pushing through to settlement.

"People are buying confidence in good structures and homes that are good for up to 15 years without needing to be touched.

"They want good quality homes that are presented well, are in a good location and need nothing done.”

20 Sleipner St was sold for $450,000. Mr Real Estate

Mr Rayner said a majority of properties that are expected to see the most interest are those between $400,000 to over $1 million.

"They're of good value right now,” he said.

"People are paying top dollar. They want something without any maintenance or needing anything fixed.”

The REIQ report also showed a 2 per cent vacancy for Rockhampton rentals.

Mr Rayner said he expects the figure to tighten even further within the next 60 days.

"We handle 750 rentals and we only have 12 rental vacancies at the moment,” he said.

"There are more enquiries in rentals. There is a renewed confidence in Central Queensland rentals.

"We'll be lucky to have 250 empty and vacant rentals soon.”