Mr Real Estate's passion for property reaches new heights

BRICK MANSION: 5 Thomas Street Norman Gardens sits on a whopping 1,372m sq block, and has just been snapped off the market.

A HOME on the market for 17 years has been snapped up in a spur of the moment, $650,000 decision; funnily enough by a man who has been in the real estate game for as long as number 5 Thomas St, Norman Gardens has been for sale.

If planning their wedding wasn't enough, Jason 'Mr Real Estate' Rayner and his fiance Angela Russell have taken on the mammoth task of renovating the 1975 home.

It was the location, 600m sq floor space and 1,372m sq block that appealed to the pair when they veered from their Saturday morning open homes to check out the North Rockhampton residence.

Jason Rayner is renovating a large house. Allan Reinikka ROK080317areno3

"We went to the fish shop and we were driving back home, and there was a little open house sign on the corner and Angela said 'let's go and have a look at that', and the rest has happened since then,” Jason said.

"We had seen it in the early days and thought 'it needs a lot of work'.

"Rumour is it could be the new Mr Real Estate headquarters.”

A regrettable sale from the former owner Brian Thomas, Jason said negotiating was an eight-week long affair, but both parties met a compromise below the offers over $750,000 asking price.

Jason said the "smart buyer” would always see good value in the bigger, older homes; a trend he has noticed in his role on the other side of the property market.

Jason Rayner and Angela Russell couldn't be happier with their latest, albeit massive, project. Allan Reinikka ROK080317areno2

"The size, the location, is fantastic, because buying a house that is an older one, you are more central, you're not on the outskirts, so that makes a lot of sense to us,” he said.

With a couple of hundred thousand dollars to go into the renovations, the downstairs has already been gutted to make way for a workspace in the one week since the February 3 sale.

Number 5 Thomas St sat on the market for 17 years, now it has been snatched up by Mr Real Estate himself for a massive reno project. RP Data

Mazing your way through the downstairs area reveals why this property became a must have; one room leads to the next, broken up by an unexpected bathroom, an unbelievably large garage and a spacious laundry.

Upstairs leaves you in just as much awe; though the bar is on the list of features to scrap, much of the newly-renovated space will become the couples home as they tackle live-in renovations.

Number 5 Thomas St sat on the market for 17 years, now it has been snatched up by Mr Real Estate himself for a massive reno project. RP Data

Stepping out onto the balcony offers views of the mountains on one side and the city on the other.

"Three new bathrooms, it will be seven bedrooms, seven car, two kitchens and four living spaces, it's a pretty big job,” Jason says of his vision, over the echoing bangs from BT Builders below.

With seven times the amount of bricks as a home built today, transforming this brick mansion will be no easy feat, but the end result is expected to be worth every cent.