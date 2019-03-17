Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Upma Kite heads over to Mexico in August to represent Australia in the Mrs Universal pageant. Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio
Upma Kite heads over to Mexico in August to represent Australia in the Mrs Universal pageant. Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio
News

Pageant finalist challenges fashion stereotypes

by Brian Bennion
17th Mar 2019 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND's Upma Kite is preparing to head over to Mexico in August to represent Australia in the Mrs Universal pageant, competing against 21 countries.

Born in northeast India, the Telstra employee has worked as a model and appeared in more than 35 magazines and is now championing other women, especially those 35 and over, to break stereotypes and attempt to show the fashion industry that age and size are just numbers.

The Brisbane resident is organising a fashion show for all ages and all sizes under her brand Upma Fashionista.

"I am a huge advocate of women's self-worth and women's wellbeing," she said.

"The concept of this show is to highlight age groups from 18 to 65 and common sizes and shapes from size six to 14."

Upma Kite wants to showcase age groups from 18 to 65 and common sizes and shapes from size six to 14 in her fashion show Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio
Upma Kite wants to showcase age groups from 18 to 65 and common sizes and shapes from size six to 14 in her fashion show Picture: Masterpiece Art Studio

 

The fashion show is a fundraising event for Dignifying Women and UN Women National Committee Australia.

There are more than 15 national and international designers participating in the show, showcasing international couture designs, jewellery, headpieces, makeup and hair styles.

Ravishing Fashionistas Fashion Show for Ageless Divas will be held at the Sofitel on March 30 from 1.30pm.

For further information search ravishingfashionistas on Facebook or phone 0439 395 602.

More Stories

beauty pageant editors picks mrs universal stereotypes

Top Stories

    Man attacked by stingray at Great Keppel Island

    premium_icon Man attacked by stingray at Great Keppel Island

    News He was with his young son when stabbed by the poisonous barb

    • 17th Mar 2019 5:02 PM
    Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    premium_icon Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    Technology We're in top five for producing antimony, cobalt, and lithium.

    CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    premium_icon CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    Technology Region is helping achieve state's 50 percent renewable target.

    GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    premium_icon GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    Local Faces Were you photographed cheering for the Capras at the game?