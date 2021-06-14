MSQ seeks urgent removal of rotting boat in Fitzroy River

The vessel, Payla, which is subject to court matters where Maritime Safety Queensland is seeking an urgent removal order due to its significant derelict state.

The vessel, Payla, which is subject to court matters where Maritime Safety Queensland is seeking an urgent removal order due to its significant derelict state.

It sits in the Fitzroy River, unable to be propelled by wind or electricity or propellers, rotting away and a potential risk of breaking up and causing maritime and environmental hazards.

And that is why Maritime Safety Queensland has lodged an application with the Rockhampton District Court against Steven Wayne Dixson, the owner of a derelict boat in the Fitzroy River.

The matter was before Judge Jeff Clarke on June 8.

Judge Clarke said MSQ documents showed the vessel, Payla, had been left in an unseaworthy condition in the Fitzroy River.

He said investigations concluded the boat was originally inherited by a woman and on-sold by her son for $500 to Mr Dixson.

Judge Clarke said the vessel was registered to a company of which Mr Dixson was sole director.

The sale occurred around December 2019 and the boat was no longer registered.

“The first respondent (Mr Dixson) has proved rather elusive in the considerable effort engaged in by Maritime Safety Queensland officers in seeking to communicate with him,” Judge Clarke said.

Judge Clarke said MSQ had been trying to contact Mr Dixson about his obligation to have it removed before it broke up and sank which would likely cause a maritime hazard and/or potentially create a negative environmental outcome.

The boat was inspected by Maritime Safety Queensland officers on June 11, 2020.

Their inspection, confirmed by a series of photographs, revealed the following:

There was rotten timber in various parts of the ship so it no longer provides for water tight integrity,

The propulsion system was in disrepair and not functional,

The hatches on the ship were rotten and no longer provided water tight integrity,

The railings were unsecured and provide ineffective safety,

There was a large amount of oil and water in the ship’s hull which indicates lack of water tight integrity which negatively affects the ship’s stability and contributes to the likelihood of the ship sinking,

There was no viable pumping equipment on-board,

The ship is exposed to water inundation and adverse weather conditions,

The electrical systems are in very poor condition and pose a hazard to persons if operations were attempted,

There was no viable power to the ship which means it is effectively a dead ship,

The sails are in a state of disrepair, unsecured and not functional.

Judge Clarke said the boat, therefore, had no independent means of propulsion and its structure had deteriorated to the point where in water, repairs were not viable.

He said following that inspection, further attempts were made by MSQ to contact Mr Dixson.

Judge Clarke said the boat was removed from its mooring by unknown persons and was now anchored in the river in the Nerimbera area.

He said the shipping inspector’s declaration was sent by registered post to three addresses on June 25, 2020. No response has been received in the required time frame of July 24, 2020.

Judge Clarke said MSQ claimed urgent action was required to remove it before it broke up and sank, which would likely cause an obstruction in navigation and also marine pollution.

He said MSQ claimed it was expected the cost of removal could exceed $25,000; and if there was asbestos and other contaminants on the vessel, it would exceed that figure.

Judge Clarke adjourned the matter until July 27, 2021.

A Maritime Safety Queensland spokesperson said due to the court proceedings underway in relation to the removal of Payla, MSQ was unable to comment further at this time.

