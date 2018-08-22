Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Community

Mt Archer closed as fire crews attempt to control blaze

22nd Aug 2018 6:22 AM

MOUNT Archer has been closed off from the public until further notice as fire crews attempt to control a blaze burning nearby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advised Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday crews would be conducting back burning operations at Mount Archer today due to a nearby bushfire at Mt Chalmers.

The fire has been burning since last week and is one of several fire currently burning in the region.

QFES crews were door knocking residents on Mt Archer last night with Pilbeam Drive to be closed from 8am today, except to local residents and emergency services personnel.

Crews have asked for the community to avoid the M tArcher area during back burning operations with walkways and tracks also closed.

It's believed the back burning operation has been sparked by concerns over wind forecasts for later in the week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

