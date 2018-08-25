Mt Archer fire moving towards Frenchville Rd

Multiple fire crews are working to contain a large grass fire heading towards Frenchville Rd

MULTIPLE fire crews continued to work overnight last night to contain a large, slow-moving grass fire near Mt Archer.

The fire is moving in a westerly direction from Mt Archer towards Frenchville Rd.

No properties are currently under threat but people in the area are being affected by smoke with reduced visibility and air quality.

On Thursday, firefighters, with the help of water bombing aircraft, contained the fire on the eastern side of the Mt Archer summit.

Anyone who believes they or their property is under threat should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.