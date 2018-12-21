Mt Archer gets funding for $600k new addition

A NEW $600,000 addition has been announced for the summit of Mt Archer - a "first class” amenities block.

The generous funding comes from a grant from the Federal Coalition Government, with the vision of creating a modern, clean and accessible facility for visitors to the attraction.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the new amenities block was something the region had been "crying out for”.

"The old amenities block is in quite a sad state,” she said.

"There's been significant money spent up here by the three levels of government. We need an amenities block that's going to be there for the people to use.

"This is going to provide new male and female toilets, toilet with disability access and also a parents' room as well.

"This will be fantastic for young families but also people with disabilities.”

Despite the inclusion of wheelchair accessible new walkways at Mt Archer, the need for accessible toilet facilities had not yet been met until this announcement.

"Some of these new walkways actually provide access for people with disabilities and mums with prams and now they will have an amenities block up here for people with disabilities,” Ms Landry said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the new toilet and change block would give young mothers a place to feel safe, opposed to the "dark and dank” state of the current block.

"It will be a strong addition to an area which is just growing in its attraction and attractiveness to our community and visitors,” she said.

There is currently no time frame for the construction, however Ms Strelow said there are draft drawings and an idea of the final product currently in place.

Councillor Neil Fisher said the old facility, nicknamed "humpypong” would be replaced by the new facility on Lantana Hill, where pest weeds reside.

"Lantana Hill will disappear and in its place will be an amenities block so we've actually ticked the box twice,” he said.