Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Councillor Tony Williams and Annette Pearce.
Councillor Tony Williams and Annette Pearce.
News

Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

Timothy Cox
28th Aug 2020 12:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOUNT Archer has been named among the best tourist destinations in the world by a popular travel brand.

The national park was awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice award, meaning it is ranked within the top 10 per cent of attractions on the website.

At Mount Archer’s amphitheatre this morning, Councillor Tony Williams called the announcement “fantastic”.

“It really is a testament to the work that’s been undertaken for many years by council and other levels of government,” he said.

“Council worked with a number of residents to see what really could happen through an activation plan with Mount Archer.”

He said public consultations returned recommendations such as a zip line, picnic areas, a boardwalk, a new toilet block, and more car parks.

“It’s great to see over those years that piece by piece those projects have been delivered,” he said, thanking Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

“There’s still more work to be undertaken up here … but we’re starting to get to the final stages.”

Advance Rockhampton’s tourism events and marketing manager Anette Pearce said the recognition by Tripadvisor was “quite an achievement”.

She said it would “further cement Rockhampton as a tourist destination”.

“Of course, at the moment it’s mostly Queensland travellers,” Ms Peace said.

“People are looking for that natural experience, and there’s nothing more natural than the top of Mount Archer.

“Fifteen minutes from the city and world-worthy as an experience.”

mount archer activation plan mount archer national park queensland tourism trip advisor
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT LIST: 74 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 74 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of 74 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Supreme, District, Court of Appeal and Magistrates courts today.

        Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Premium Content Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Crime Cameron Douglas Scott faces music over wide-scale theft

        Another fender bender at Rocky CBD’s accident hot spot

        Premium Content Another fender bender at Rocky CBD’s accident hot spot

        News Two vehicles have crashed at one of Rockhampton’s most notorious intersections this...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Thursday’s big stories including...