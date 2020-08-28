Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

MOUNT Archer has been named among the best tourist destinations in the world by a popular travel brand.

The national park was awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice award, meaning it is ranked within the top 10 per cent of attractions on the website.

At Mount Archer’s amphitheatre this morning, Councillor Tony Williams called the announcement “fantastic”.

“It really is a testament to the work that’s been undertaken for many years by council and other levels of government,” he said.

“Council worked with a number of residents to see what really could happen through an activation plan with Mount Archer.”

He said public consultations returned recommendations such as a zip line, picnic areas, a boardwalk, a new toilet block, and more car parks.

“It’s great to see over those years that piece by piece those projects have been delivered,” he said, thanking Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

“There’s still more work to be undertaken up here … but we’re starting to get to the final stages.”

Advance Rockhampton’s tourism events and marketing manager Anette Pearce said the recognition by Tripadvisor was “quite an achievement”.

She said it would “further cement Rockhampton as a tourist destination”.

“Of course, at the moment it’s mostly Queensland travellers,” Ms Peace said.

“People are looking for that natural experience, and there’s nothing more natural than the top of Mount Archer.

“Fifteen minutes from the city and world-worthy as an experience.”