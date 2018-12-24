Menu
PILBEAM DRIVE: Rockhamptin Mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry check out the progress. Contributed
Council News

Mt Archer opens up for the Christmas holidays

Aden Stokes
by
24th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
IF YOU are yet to check out the new canopy boardwalk at the top of Mount Archer now is your chance.

Rockhampton Regional Council has announced that Pilbeam Drive will be open for two weeks from Saturday, December 22, and every weekend throughout the school holidays.

that Pilbeam Drive will be open for two weeks from yesterday, and every weekend throughout the school holidays.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was pleased the new canopy boardwalk would remain accessible to families and visitors over the Christmas period.

"The ongoing stabilisation and remediation works are needed to ensure the road remains safe, which of course is our priority,” Cr Strelow said.

"However, I am pleased that we are able to provide access over the school holidays, so that residents and tourists alike can still enjoy the wonderful views.

"Pilbeam Drive will be open 24 hours a day from December 22 to January 4 inclusive, and will also be open every weekend until schools return in late January.”

The ongoing stabilisation and remediation works are expected to be completed in March 2019, with access for local residents and emergency services remaining throughout.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

