Cindy Pham, Logan Rogers and Alexia Darcy with Brooke Goodwin at Mt Archer State School
Mt Archer teacher one step closer to State best

JANN HOULEY
by
7th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
Brooke Goodwin is one step closer to being named Queensland's teacher of the year.

The Prep teacher from Mt Archer School has been selected, alongside a science teacher from Mountain Creek, as the final two nominees for the Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

The North Rockhampton school was singled out for its innovative use of Japanese language in the classroom for students of such a young age.

'Preppies' link up with the Capricornia School of Distance Education on Friday mornings for language lessons, which are consolidated in class throughout the week.

"It's a double bonus for our students to learn language skills and engage with technology,” Ms Goodwin said.

The school will play host to TV crews the next month as they compile the presentation which will play during the competition's final dinner in October.

Ms Goodwin will fly to Brisbane to be interviewed by the awards panel before she attends the winner announcement.

"The parents at Mt Archer are quite excited, and the school's very supportive, but I think the preppies are a bit too young to understand what the awards are about,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

