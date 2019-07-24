Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Neil Fisher, Ethan Jackson, Madison Jaggers McPhee and Kelly Smith (Education Officer RRC WWaste and Recycling) at Mt Archer School
Cr Neil Fisher, Ethan Jackson, Madison Jaggers McPhee and Kelly Smith (Education Officer RRC WWaste and Recycling) at Mt Archer School Jann Houley
News

Mt Archer's recycling heros get more bins

JANN HOULEY
by
24th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MT ARCHER School's eco warriors received a gift from the council during Tuesday afternoon's assembly.

Councillor Neil Fisher presented the North Rockhampton school with nine yellow bins to continue their recycling efforts.

They cost $500 and were funded by the Council's Division 2 Community Benefit Fund.

Acting Principal Natalie Wagstaff told the students and their parents their efforts had filled 90 wheelie bins with recyclables since the beginning of the year.

Ethan Jackson said recycling is important to keep plastics and other rubbish out of the river and out of landfill.

"It's really good for the environment and can help Rockhampton grow,” he said.

Cr Fisher is in talks with a Singapore school to set up a 'buddy school' arrangement to measure and compare recycling efforts.

mt archer neil fisher recycling bin rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    Health 'These are really intensive structured programs so every minute from when they get up to when they go to sleep is accounted for'

    Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    premium_icon Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    Health It will cost $18,000 to bring Adam home from China.

    IN COURT: 60+ people appearing in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 60+ people appearing in court today

    News See the list of people appearing in front of the Magistrate today

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards