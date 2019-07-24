Mt Archer's recycling heros get more bins

Cr Neil Fisher, Ethan Jackson, Madison Jaggers McPhee and Kelly Smith (Education Officer RRC WWaste and Recycling) at Mt Archer School

Cr Neil Fisher, Ethan Jackson, Madison Jaggers McPhee and Kelly Smith (Education Officer RRC WWaste and Recycling) at Mt Archer School Jann Houley

MT ARCHER School's eco warriors received a gift from the council during Tuesday afternoon's assembly.

Councillor Neil Fisher presented the North Rockhampton school with nine yellow bins to continue their recycling efforts.

They cost $500 and were funded by the Council's Division 2 Community Benefit Fund.

Acting Principal Natalie Wagstaff told the students and their parents their efforts had filled 90 wheelie bins with recyclables since the beginning of the year.

Ethan Jackson said recycling is important to keep plastics and other rubbish out of the river and out of landfill.

"It's really good for the environment and can help Rockhampton grow,” he said.

Cr Fisher is in talks with a Singapore school to set up a 'buddy school' arrangement to measure and compare recycling efforts.