Mt Chalmers residents fire up about road conditions

TRAVELLING down nearly six kilometres of bumpy tracks, Layne Perkins expressed his frustration with the state of Sleipner Rd.

Mr Perkins, who has lived along the road that connects Emu Park and Mount Chalmers for years, says he's had enough of a "lack of action” taken to improve the gravelly track.

"(Livingstone Shire Councillor) Glenda Mather took the time to drive around with me, taking many photos of the pathetic roads at Mount Chalmers that locals travel on daily,” Mr Perkins said.

"These roads not only are used by locals but six school buses travel over these daily.

"Travelling on these roads is now down to 40 km/h or less.”

Cr Mather told The Morning Bulletin that a bus driver had stated that because of safety concerns, he would be "forced to take another route”.

"The Community Forum at Cawarral last week made it clear that residents in the Mt Chalmers area were not happy with the long intervals between road maintenance,” Cr Mather said.

"The sharp stones in the road base is causing damage to their tyres, with no indication of when works might be carried out.

"I've travelled both Sleipner and Mt Chalmers Road three times in the past month, twice in the past 10 days, and fully understand public concerns.

"Some sections are fair, but others are past intervention level.”

Cr Mather said to avoid tyre damage, cars are "forced to reduce speed to a crawl in the bad sections”.

"I've placed a Notice to Council requesting maintenance be carried out on these two roads before the Council closes down for Christmas,” she said.

"During my escorted tour of a drainage issue on the largest floodway, it's quite clear more work needs to be done to facilitate the drainage, otherwise vehicles are forced to travel through water every day, even during the driest months.

"This will require an on-site inspection with an engineer to explain the problem the previous work has caused.”

Layne Perkins looking at a blocked drain on Sleipner Rd, Mt Chalmers. Allan Reinikka ROK221118aslipner

Mr Perkins attended a Livingstone Shire Council meeting on November 20, to raise questions about fixing the roads.

He said he had seen motorcyclists running off the floodway due to water flowing over it and making the road slippery.

Mr Perkins approached council about clearing out the overgrowth from either side and putting in appropriate drains.

However, a drain placed at the beginning of the floodway seemed to have no affect on the issue itself and nothing had been done since.

Mr Perkins said this drain had not done much to eliminate water flow.

"At the council meeting, we were informed there was no money allocated to repair our roads and the so-called seven year plan promised several years ago by council infrastructure executive Dan Toon was non-existent,” Mr Perkins said.

"Mr Toon promised a seven year plan to fix these roads, with 1km of Sleipner Rd to be fixed each year.

"Nothing has happened.

"Now we have a ten year plan and what have we got? Nothing.”

Mr Perkins said time and time again, his complaints have been met by council having "consistently no money in the tin”.

"Council hasn't put any of its own money into it and although the rates have gone through the rood, the council hasn't put any money into it,” Mr Perkins said.

"We keep paying these rates but we're not getting anything back. It all goes to swimming pools and lagoons and now they have massive debt and no money to do anything.

"So we have to keep our dirt roads in this condition with all the money spent on the coast and nothing for us rural people.”

Fellow Sleipner Rd resident, Noel Neilson, has lived in his home for 20 years and has encountered at least six incidents on a precarious turn on the road.

Three of those crashed into the roadside trees.

Mr Neilson said when he rang council to fix the corner last year, they called him back over two months later and said they would be out the next week.

However, he said they never came around.

"A Windscreen O'Brien vehicle went on its side two years ago and 12 months ago a bloke and his two kids lost it on the corner and went into the bush, 100 yards off the road,” he said.

"I rang 000 for them. One of the kids bumped their head and was bleeding.

"You've got a speed hill and the gravel builds up (around six to eight inches deep) and it hasn't been grated for three or four months.

"So when you're going down the road, you hit the gravel and go upside down or in the trees.”

Mr Neilson said putting bitumen on the road would be the best way to prevent accidents as well as more regular grating.

"They have grated the corner and around the corner they put in 100m of bitumen but that was a Federal government grant they did it with,” he said.

"And every time a politicians gives them a grant, the council has to match that at least.

"About seven years ago they did bitumen on 1.5km of road and two years ago they ripped it all up and re-bitumen it when there was nothing wrong with it.

"When they ripped it up, I rang council and asked if they could take the bitumen from there and move it to Venture Rd and make it safe.

"Two and a half months later they rang up and said they weren't because it wasn't down to be done.”

A Livingstone Shire Council representative confirmed that a meeting report had been prepared for the next Ordinary Meeting of Council in response to the Notice of Motion from Cr Mather.

A comment will be issued after the meeting next week.