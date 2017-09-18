28°
News

Mt Morgan couple concoct recipe to turn cannabis into butter

Marijuana
Marijuana underworld111

A DE facto Mt Morgan couple's home made pain relief has turned into a recipe for trouble.

Alison Maud Oliver and Gregory Lesley Fay concocted a way to turn cannabis into butter to make space cakes.

Police executed a search warrant at the pair's home on William St on August 27 where they found two grams of cannabis in a plastic container.

They told police that they smoked the cannabis and they would turn the drug into what they called "cannabutter”.

They would eat the cakes and gave police a full account of the formula they used.

Oliver and Fay both pleaded guilty at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning to one count of drug possession and drug utensil possession following the search. Fay also pleaded guilty to an explosives possession charge.

Duty lawyer Joanne Madden represented the pair and said they had taken every step to cooperate with police.

She said Fay used the cannabis for pain relief.

Magistrate Jeff Clark suggested they go see a doctor for better pain relief.

The court heard Fay's explosives charge was due to a firework found in a cupboard. Ms Madden told the court the firework had been confiscated from his kids.

Both for Oliver and Fay, magistrate Clark said to use punishment as a positive motivator.

Oliver was fined $450 without a conviction while Fay was dealt a $750 fine with a conviction recorded.

Topics:  central queensland crime drugs mt morgan rockhampton magistrates court

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Former Rocky girl's struggle with potentially deadly disease

Former Rocky girl's struggle with potentially deadly disease

At an age when you're supposed to be having fun, Rebecca Paterson has already been to hell and back.

CQUni upgrades Rocky City campus, with big plans for future

CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

The former CQ TAFE site won't be neglected

What Rocky street will be closed two days for a wedding?

Rockhampton Regional Council approved for a section of Quay St to be closed for 37 hours over Grand Final weekend for a wedding that is expecting 150 guests.

"That's grand final time. There will be people everywhere.”

ALP vote 1970s: 'Those opposed to my left, poofters to my right'

Labor heavyweight Jack Egerton (front middle) flanked by Clem Jones (Brisbane mayor 1961-1975) and Bob Hawke (Prime Minister of Australia and the Leader of the Labor Party from 1983 to 1991).

Rob Schwarten looks back as he wades into same sex marriage debate

Local Partners