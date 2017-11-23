Mt Morgan dinosaur caves: Do candidates back key project?

WISHLIST: The reopening of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns was one of Rockhampton Regional Council's election priorities.

ALL four Mirani candidates have pledged their support for the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns to reopen.

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce said the Palaszczuk Labor Government was doing all it could to reopen the caves.

Rockhampton Regional Council recently listed the reopening of the caves as one of their election priorities to reinvigorate tourism in the historic town.

Mr Pearce said $120,000 had already been allocated for Fireclay Caverns tourism investigations.

"Technical and engineering assessments have been conducted on the site and the project is underway, but it is costly and taking some time,” Mr Pearce said.

"This is a significant attraction and a major win for the community in terms of tourism jobs and flow-on benefits if we can secure access to it again, but it has to be done right.

"I can understand why it is taking time because we need to ensure the caves will be a safe place for people to continue to visit - and safety at any tourist attraction is always paramount.”

Mr Pearce said if re-elected he would sit down with the Rockhampton Regional Council and work towards a positive outcome.

He said depending on the final figures this could be a project they could apply for Works for Queensland (W4Q) funding.

MIRANI SUPPORT: All four Mirani candidates have pledged their support for the reopening of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns. Contributed

Greens Mirani candidate Christine Carlisle said her party would support the project.

"The Greens would love to see this project go ahead for tourism opportunities and to enhance our community's understanding of the natural world,” she said.

LNP candidate Kerry Latter said he was aware of engineering studies that were yet to come back from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines.

"If those reports come back showing that it is feasible to reopen, from an engineering perspective, then of course they'll understand the costing...I'd be keen to work closely with council to see what could be done,” Mr Latter said.

"It is an excellent opportunity for something unique in the drive market...I'm supportive of the concept.”

One Nation candidate Stephen Andrews said safety aspects were vital and would need to be adhered to through monitoring.

"If it is going to create jobs, why not?” he said.

"Why can't they monitor it for six months?” he said.

Mount Morgan resident Kerrilyn Page were pleased to hear there were plans to reopen the popular attraction.

"Finally.. this should have been fought for vigorously since they were closed,” Kerrilyn said on Facebook.

"If this was in the south east corner, we would have one of the biggest tourist attractions with dinosaur theme parks, and every bell and whistle going.”