Mt Morgan family fun: CQ's 'best little show' turns 21

Brailynn Donald, Keedon Donald-Passmore and Thea Hayes at the Mt Morgan Show arcade

Brailynn Donald, Keedon Donald-Passmore and Thea Hayes at the Mt Morgan Show arcade Jann Houley

THE Mount Morgan show is always a golden opportunity to show off the best of rural life from around Central Queensland.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Rose family brought three bulls, two heifers, one cow and a calf in from their Ridgelands estate to enter the judging and they already had a slew of ribbons to show for it early Saturday morning.

Their Danami Brahman stud took out two grand champions, a supreme champion, two reserve champions, five first places and a couple of second places after the judging started at 8am.

Danami Brahman stud's winning team of Bailey, Lane and Michael Rose, Lillie Spozetta, Chinlae and Maddison Rose at Mt Morgan show Jann Houley

The Rose kids, who attend Rockhampton State High School, hope to follow in their parents' footsteps and work on the land when they finish school.

The Mount Morgan show features show horses and jumping competitions, stud cattle, carriage driving, market stalls, a sideshow alley, show bags and, of course, fairy floss.

Bastian Hayes and Wayne Brown of the Light Horse brigade at the Mt Morgan show Jann Houley

There is free entertainment from CQ Funky face painting, balloon twisting and the Johnson Park petting zoo.

Pavilions include cooking, arts and crafts, plants, photography, sewing and needlework, art, pottery and ceramics.

See the show program at http://www.mountmorganshow.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019-21st-Annual-Show-Program-print.pdf