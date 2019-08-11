Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brailynn Donald, Keedon Donald-Passmore and Thea Hayes at the Mt Morgan Show arcade
Brailynn Donald, Keedon Donald-Passmore and Thea Hayes at the Mt Morgan Show arcade Jann Houley
News

Mt Morgan family fun: CQ's 'best little show' turns 21

JANN HOULEY
by
10th Aug 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Mount Morgan show is always a golden opportunity to show off the best of rural life from around Central Queensland.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Rose family brought three bulls, two heifers, one cow and a calf in from their Ridgelands estate to enter the judging and they already had a slew of ribbons to show for it early Saturday morning.

Their Danami Brahman stud took out two grand champions, a supreme champion, two reserve champions, five first places and a couple of second places after the judging started at 8am.

Danami Brahman stud's winning team of Bailey, Lane and Michael Rose, Lillie Spozetta, Chinlae and Maddison Rose at Mt Morgan show
Danami Brahman stud's winning team of Bailey, Lane and Michael Rose, Lillie Spozetta, Chinlae and Maddison Rose at Mt Morgan show Jann Houley

The Rose kids, who attend Rockhampton State High School, hope to follow in their parents' footsteps and work on the land when they finish school.

The Mount Morgan show features show horses and jumping competitions, stud cattle, carriage driving, market stalls, a sideshow alley, show bags and, of course, fairy floss.

Bastian Hayes and Wayne Brown of the Light Horse brigade at the Mt Morgan show
Bastian Hayes and Wayne Brown of the Light Horse brigade at the Mt Morgan show Jann Houley

There is free entertainment from CQ Funky face painting, balloon twisting and the Johnson Park petting zoo.

Pavilions include cooking, arts and crafts, plants, photography, sewing and needlework, art, pottery and ceramics.

See the show program at http://www.mountmorganshow.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019-21st-Annual-Show-Program-print.pdf

agricultural shows arcade games mt morgan show jumping
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

    premium_icon CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

    News Two men were stuck for two days before triggering their EPIRB.

    Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

    premium_icon Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

    Rugby League Emus to take on reigning champs in elimination semi

    CQ's tragic homelessness issue placed under the spotlight

    premium_icon CQ's tragic homelessness issue placed under the spotlight

    News Support organisation calls on all levels governments for more help.

    $35.5 million plan to help tackle CQ's homelessness problem

    premium_icon $35.5 million plan to help tackle CQ's homelessness problem

    Politics Addressing homelessness is close to Rockhampton MP's heart.