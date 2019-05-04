Mt Morgan Golden festival is fun for all the family

The Blue Team, Amber Wright, Amarli Martin, Victoria Connolly, Beccy Ireland, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock joined in the inaugural 3-8 yrs running the cutter at Mt Morgan festival

What a beautiful day to spend with friends and family at Mt Morgan, a short drive from Rockhampton.

The four-day Golden Mount festival kicked off this morning with the inaugural Mini Cutter for 3-8 year olds at 10.30am.

The Running the Cutter events commemorate an old custom of miners sending a young lad to the pub to fetch them a billycan of beer to enjoy when they came off shift.

Sam, Willow, Melanie Summer and Justin Weber came up from Rockhampton for their first time at the Mt Morgan festival Jann Houley

The Junior Cutter will be run at 2.30pm, the Seniors at 3.30pm with trophies awarded and raffles drawn at 4pm today.

The Grand Parade will proceed through the streets of Mt Morgan at 1.30pm.

There is also an underage disco at the School of Arts tonight at 6.30pm, with a prize for the best alien costume.

Sunday starts with a big breakfast followed by the Mt Morgan rodeo at the showgrounds, and a movie and fireworks at the dam starting 5pm.

The Mt Morgan 2-person ambrose golf tournament on Monday will be followed by a family picnic fun day at the showgrounds.

Staff and students of the Mt Morgan Central State School, Terri Palmer, Wayne Linney, Dawn Lennox, Chloe Kane, Julian Oram, Kyran Brady, Douglas Forbes, Joanne Pearce, Cheryl Cunyngham and Maree O'Donohue, prepare their Alice-themed float for the festival parade Jann Houley

See https://goldenmountfestival.org.au for the program and more details.

On the way back from Mt Morgan to Rockhampton, families can turn off shortly after Gracemere to continue having fun at this year's Paradise Lagoons Campdrafting event, with plenty of children's events planned throughout their weekend too.

See http://www.campdraft.com for more details.